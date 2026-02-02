Liverpool and Aston Villa set for Harvey Elliott talks which could see goalposts shift significantly

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Aston Villa are reportedly set to hold negotiations regarding the terms of Harvey Elliott’s season-long loan move to the latter.

Five months ago, the 22-year-old departed Anfield on an initial loan basis, with the transfer to become permanent once he reached 10 appearances for Unai Emery’s side (The Athletic).

However, he was stuck on half of that tally for almost four months until being recalled from the cold for the Villans’ Europa League game against Salburg last week, while he also featured in their Premier League defeat to Brentford on Sunday (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool and Villa set for talks over Elliott loan deal

On Monday afternoon, the Daily Mail‘s Tom Collomosse reported that the two clubs are set for talks over the terms of Elliott’s move to Villa Park, in light of the player’s long-awaited return to on-field action.

With none of the parties involved wanting the 22-year-old to be frozen out for the rest of the season, a renewal of discussions between Liverpool and Aston Villa are likely to centre around either increasing the appearance threshold for a permanent switch, or changing the purchase obligation to an option.

Those talks can take place after tonight’s transfer deadline, giving both clubs the scope to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement.

Hopefully a workable solution can be found for Elliott

Emery has previously indicated that the Midlands outfit are unlikely to sign Elliott permanently, and while the player’s return to action over the past week is a welcome development, it’d still seem that he’s not part of the long-term plans at Villa Park.

The possibility of the loan terms being amended offers encouragement that the 22-year-old might play more in the second half of the season, with a view to putting himself in the shop window for prospective suitors in the summer.

Whilst still technically a Liverpool player, in reality his Anfield career is almost certainly over. Slot very rarely started him, was happy to let him leave last year and has publicly dismissed the chances of a recall to Merseyside when the England under-21 star was frozen out by Emery.

However, if the terms of the loan deal are altered and Elliott sees more game-time between now and May, some positive contributions on the pitch might see other clubs strive to sign him permanently from the Reds and give him a fresh start elsewhere.

Hopefully the respective hierarchies at Villa Park and Anfield can reach an agreement which’d increase the scope for the 22-year-old to enjoy more game-time over the coming weeks and months.