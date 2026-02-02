Liverpool deadline-day business confirmed as next deal is announced

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have completed another piece of transfer deadline day business by bringing goalkeeper Harvey Davies back to Anfield from his loan spell at Crawley Town.

Liverpool confirmed the move on Liverpoolfc.com, with the 22-year-old left-footer returning after a busy first half of the campaign in League Two.

“Harvey Davies has returned from his loan spell at Crawley Town.”

Davies, who has worn squad number 1 on loan, made 19 appearances across all competitions for Crawley Town, which makes the timing of the recall feel notable rather than routine.

Liverpool also underlined that the Academy graduate signed a new contract before heading out, which suggests the club still see a clear pathway for his development even if that does not mean immediate first-team minutes this season.

Davies return adds to Liverpool deadline day activity

It is not only Davies returning on deadline day, because Liverpool have also moved to bring midfielder James McConnell back under our control after Ajax confirmed a formal termination of his loan agreement.

That separate piece of business matters for context, because it shows Liverpool tidying up multiple loan situations at once rather than simply reacting to one club or one player.

“Ajax, James McConnell, and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement to formally terminate the player’s loan.”

With Liverpool still competing across competitions and needing depth in various areas, these recalls do not fix the immediate defensive injuries by themselves, but they do give Arne Slot and the recruitment team more control over where young talent spends the final months of the season.

The curious part with Davies is that he has played plenty of football already, which is usually the main target for a goalkeeper loan at that age.

That is why it is fair to wonder if Liverpool have a different loan lined up, or if the club simply feel the environment, coaching, or style at Crawley Town is no longer the best fit for what they want Davies to work on next.

What Davies stats tell us about his loan spell

Davies’ League Two numbers for Crawley Town show a goalkeeper who has been kept busy, which can be useful development even when the goals conceded column looks heavy.

Here are Davies’ 2025/26 League Two stats via Sofascore.

Category Davies (Crawley Town) Appearances (starts) 17 (17) Minutes 1,530 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded 31 Goals conceded per game 1.8 Saves 50 Saves per game 2.9 (62%) Penalties saved 0/2 Errors leading to shot 2 Errors leading to goal 1

That workload also fits with what we have heard previously about Davies’ potential, because a Liverpool training-ground story from two years ago described the then 19-year-old drawing applause after producing a standout save from Arthur Melo in a shooting drill.

For now, Liverpool’s official line is simple and clear, because Davies is back, and the bigger question is whether this recall is the end of his season away or the first step towards another move before the window shuts.

