Ornstein: Liverpool prepare medical for Jacquet as £60m package takes shape

Liverpool are now expected to take the next formal step towards a summer deal for Jeremy Jacquet, with reports suggesting the Rennes defender is due to travel for a medical as the paperwork and timing are finalised.

That framing matters because a medical is usually a strong indicator that a deal is moving beyond conversations, but it still doesn’t mean the transfer is fully completed until contracts are signed and a club announcement is made.

David Ornstein’s reporting for The Athletic is clear on the broad shape of the agreement, including the structure of the fee and the fact this is being lined up for the summer rather than an immediate January arrival.

“Liverpool have agreed a deal with Rennes for the signing of defender Jeremy Jacquet.

“The deal would be for the summer and is expected to be worth £55million plus £5m in add-ons, with personal terms not set to be an issue.”

Jacquet medical latest and what it means for Liverpool

With Jacquet travelling for a medical, it suggests Liverpool and Stade Rennais are comfortable enough with the outline agreement to begin progressing the standard final checks that typically come before formal completion.

This also fits the wider picture of how Slot’s squad has been forced to cope recently, because injuries have reduced centre-back depth behind Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk, while Liverpool have needed midfielders to fill in during the past fortnight.

It’s also worth placing this in the context of earlier reporting, because Sky Sports had already described Liverpool making contact over a summer deal, and Paul Joyce had also set out a similar expectation on the £55m plus £5m structure, which makes this medical step feel like progression rather than a sudden surprise.

Jacquet stats and why Liverpool see him as a long-term addition

Jacquet’s Ligue 1 output this season, via SofaScore, underlines why Liverpool see a 20-year-old as a longer-term acquisition rather than a quick fix, because the profile is built around reliability, minutes, and defensive volume alongside tidy distribution.

Metric (Ligue 1 25/26, SofaScore) Figure Appearances (starts) 18 (18) Total minutes 1,604 Accurate passes 52.5 per game (91%) Interceptions 1.0 per game Clearances 4.7 per game Aerial duels won 2.1 per game (76%) Clean sheets 5

That combination of availability and defensive involvement is exactly what Liverpool have lacked at times this season, and even though Jacquet would be arriving for next year rather than solving this month’s problems, it still reads like a first proper step towards the defensive rebuild that has been edging closer for months.

