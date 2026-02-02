France-based expert tells Liverpool fans what they can expect from ‘man mountain’ Jeremy Jacquet

Image via @mattspiro on X

A France-based broadcaster who’s watched Jeremy Jacquet regularly has given Liverpool fans a thorough idea on what they can expect from the defender at Anfield.

The Reds have agreed a £60m deal with Rennes for the centre-back, who chose Arne Slot’s side ahead of Chelsea and has this evening completed his medical with the Merseyside club ahead of transferring to LFC in the summer.

It’ll be compelling to see how the 20-year-old adapts to playing for one of the foremost clubs in the Premier League, but one commentator who’s seen plenty of him in Ligue 1 has provided Kopites with a very promising career summary.

Jacquet hailed as a ‘man mountain’

France-based broadcaster and writer Matt Spiro took to X on Monday evening to present his analysis of Jacquet from what he’s seen of him with Rennes.

He described the youngster as an ‘extremely athletic centre-back’ with pace and power, adding that he’s ‘tailor-made for the Premier League’ and looked like a ‘man mountain’ as soon as he broke into the first team at his current club.

Spiro cited one match against Marseille in which Rennes had a player sent off after half an hour and the Liverpool-bound defender was ‘immense’ as he looked like ‘a man among boys’, having previously made similar observations about William Saliba and Raphael Varane.

The broadcaster concluded by saying: ‘Jacquet is inexperienced at [the] highest level, but if he stays injury-free, he has everything required to be a superb PL centre-half.’

A very exciting glimpse into what Jacquet could do for Liverpool

Having cost Liverpool an initial £55m, with a potential £5m in add-ons to follow, there’ll be an expectation on Jacquet to make a quick adaptation to the Premier League when he comes to Anfield next season.

He hasn’t amassed a great deal of high-level experience thus far (just 36 games in Ligue 1), but the Reds wouldn’t have agreed to part with that much money for him unless they were wholly convinced that he’ll become a success in England.

It’s interesting that Spiro referenced more than once that the 20-year-old appears to have the requisite qualities to thrive in the English top flight, something which hasn’t been the case for plenty of players who star in European leagues but don’t make the same impact once they come to the UK.

Jacquet may be young, but at a height of 190cm and with some impressive figures in terms of duels contested in Ligue 1 (see below figures from Fotmob), he appears to have the physicality to stand up to the rigours of Premier League football.

2025/26 Ligue 1 Total Percentile ranking Duels won 80 83rd (top 17%) % of duels won 67.2% 95th Aerial duels won 37 87th % of aerial duels won 75.5% 94th

The insight from a French football expert who’s seen the youngster multiple times will only add to Liverpool fans’ excitement to see him in action at Anfield next season!