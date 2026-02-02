Reliable reporter indicates when Liverpool fans can expect official Jeremy Jacquet announcement

Image via ScoutNation on YouTube

Jeremy Jacquet has now completed his medical ahead of his impending transfer to Liverpool, and an official announcement could come through in the next few hours.

The Reds have agreed a £60m deal with Rennes for the young centre-back, who opted for a move to Anfield over Chelsea as he felt that his prospects of regular game-time would be greater on Merseyside than at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old will spend the remainder of this season with the Ligue 1 club before moving to L4 in the summer.

Jacquet completes Liverpool medical; ‘deal should go through today’

Shortly before 7pm on Monday evening, The Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath shared an update on Jacquet for the publication’s deadline day live blog.

He reported: ‘Jérémy Jacquet has completed his medical at Liverpool. The 20-year-old centre-back will join Liverpool in a £60m deal with £55m up front, and he will join in the summer after completing the season with Rennes.

‘The deal should go through today, although there is no stress as it is a transfer for the 2026/27 season.’

Liverpool can now look forward to what Jacquet might bring

McGrath’s update suggests that Liverpool could officially confirm the signing of Jacquet imminently, now that the medical has been completed without any of the drama or complications which ruined Marc Guehi’s move to Anfield on deadline day last summer.

An outlay of £55m (potentially £60m) is substantial on a player who’s only made 55 senior career appearances (some of which have been in the French second tier), but the Reds are investing in the defender they believe the 20-year-old will become in the long-term.

He’s already been hailed as a ‘superb signing’ by Julien Laurens of TNT Sports’ Champions League Goals Show fame, and LFC analysts had reportedly been blown away by the youngster’s ‘composure and leadership qualities’ for someone of his age (CaughtOffside).

Will Jacquet go straight into Liverpool’s starting XI when he arrives at Anfield? Much could depend on how many centre-backs Slot will have at the start of next season, with the Dutchman having to navigate the bulk of his campaign with only three natural options in that area of the pitch.

There’s also ongoing uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s future, with the 26-year-old now into the final five months of his contract and no sign of an imminent renewal, although such matters would’ve been parked of late after the death of his father.

Whatever might happen elsewhere in the meantime, we can begin looking forward to what Jacquet could bring to the Reds from next season and over the subsequent few years!