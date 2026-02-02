“It’s the reality…” – Rennes boss can’t hide his disappointment at losing Jacquet to Liverpool

Image via ScoutNation on YouTube

Rennes manager Habib Beye has admitted that his club never stood a chance of retaining Jeremy Jacquet once Liverpool came calling.

The Reds have agreed a deal worth £60m including add-ons for the French centre-back, with the transfer to take place during the summer rather than for the remainder of this season.

Chelsea had also been pursuing the 20-year-old, who’s understood to have ultimately chosen a move to Anfield as he felt he’d have better prospects of regular game-time than at Stamford Bridge.

Beye left gutted by market ‘reality’ as Liverpool agree Jacquet deal

Beye has today spoken publicly about Jacquet’s impending transfer to Liverpool, with the Rennes boss unable to hide his disappointment at losing the defender to the Premier League champions.

The 48-year-old said (via GOAL): “We negotiated the transfer and obtained the amount that the club looked for. We respected the player’s wish and we have him for the remainder of the season.”

He added: “It’s the reality of the market. The club he joins will offer him Champions League football and what is currently the best league in the world… We simply don’t have the means to fight.”

A big-money move for Jacquet had seemed inevitable

With Jacquet set to become Rennes’ club-record sale, surpassing the £55.5m deal for Jeremy Doku to Manchester City in 2023, it would’ve been difficult for the hierarchy at Roazhon Park to say no to Liverpool.

They can at least enjoy having him at the club for the remainder of this season, with Beye’s team sixth in Ligue 1 and well in contention to qualify for the Europa League, which’d make for a fine parting gift from the 20-year-old if he helps his current side to accomplish that mission.

All the while, he’ll continue to accrue vital high-level experience in the French top flight before he joins the Reds in the summer, when he may well have his sights set on immediately breaking into Arne Slot’s starting XI, particularly if Ibrahima Konate doesn’t sign a new contract at Anfield.

French football expert Julien Laurens hasn’t been afraid to talk up Jacquet, describing him as a ‘special talent’ who’s capable of becoming ‘one of the best defenders in the world’ – that’s the quality of player we can look forward to seeing on Merseyside next season.

Beye’s disappointment is most understandable, but a young centre-back of the 20-year-old’s apparent potential was always likely to be snapped up by one of Europe’s big-name powerhouses before long. Thankfully, it’s Liverpool who’ve won that particular race.