Journalist hints at potential Liverpool right-back raid after Geertruida pursuit hits the rocks

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly have an alternative right-back transfer target in mind, having had to abandon any prospect of a late-window raid for Lutsharel Geertruida.

On Sunday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Anfield chiefs had been in talks over a potential loan move for the Dutch defender, who’s at Sunderland for the season after being loaned out by RB Leipzig five months ago.

However, The Times‘ Paul Joyce later confirmed that, despite ‘positive initial club-to-club talks’, the Wearside club aren’t in a position to greenlight the proposed deal due to having insufficient time to secure a replacement before tonight’s 7pm deadline.

Liverpool considering Roland Sallai as alternative to Geertruida

On Sunday, European football reporter Sacha Tavolieri indicated (via X) that Liverpool had taken a ‘concrete interest’ in Geertruida and that Arne Slot (who previously managed the 25-year-old at Feyenoord) had reportedly been pushing for the move to occur.

However, now that the Dutch right-back is staying put at the Stadium of Light, it’s claimed that Galatasaray’s Roland Sallai ‘represents another alternative if Sunderland were to block the deal’ for their loanee.

Is it too late for Liverpool to get a deal done for Sallai?

While the Black Cats’ stance over Geertruida is understandable at this stage of the transfer window, the collapse of that pursuit isn’t what Liverpool needed at a time when they have a dearth of available right-backs, with the playing pick potentially reducing even further if Calvin Ramsay departs on loan today.

Could sporting director Richard Hughes now pivot to a deadline day move for Sallai, who played in his team’s 1-0 win over the Reds in the Champions League earlier this season?

The 28-year-old has been a vital creative outlet for Galatasaray, with one goal and six assists in the current campaign, and the presence of Hungarian compatriots Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez could play a part in enticing him towards a move to Anfield.

However, with only a few hours remaining until the winter transfer window shuts, Liverpool will need to act incredibly quickly if they’re to bring in Sallai as an immediate addition to Slot’s squad.

It’s difficult to envisage a move occurring this late in the market, but previous deadline days have taught us not to discard any possibility as the clock ticks towards the 7pm cut-off.