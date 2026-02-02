Sky reporter explains why Jacquet chose Liverpool over Chelsea as Reds set to complete £60m coup

Image via Futcrown on YouTube

A Sky Sports reporter has explained why Jeremy Jacquet opted to join Liverpool over Chelsea, even though both clubs are understood to have tabled similar offers to the player.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce reported that the Reds have agreed a £60m deal for the French centre-back (£55m up-front plus £5m in add-ons), with the transfer set to take effect in the summer.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein indicated that the 20-year-old is due to arrive on Merseyside today to undergo his medical ahead of the impending transaction being completed, with the youngster expected to sign a five-year contract at Anfield.

Why did Jacquet choose Liverpool over Chelsea?

On Monday morning, Sky Sports News reporter Gail Davis explained why Jacquet ultimately favoured a move to Liverpool rather than Chelsea.

She stated: “What happened with Jacquet is despite – as we understand – Chelsea offering the same deal as Liverpool did, the player felt his minutes may not be what was desired if he made that big move into the Premier League.”

Blues head coach Liam Rosenior is determined to keep hold of Josh Acheampong (Sky Sports), and another centre-back in Mamadou Sarr is set to be recalled from his loan at Strasbourg (Tribuna).

Amid that context, Davis added: “Rosenior said ‘I want [Acheampong] here’, and when you’ve got him and Sarr arriving, plus the others who are already stocked in that back line, Jacquet felt it would be a better move in terms of going to Liverpool.”

Jacquet might envisage quick route into Liverpool’s starting XI

The 20-year-old’s preference for a move to Anfield over Stamford Bridge highlights just how much value young footballers place on receiving regular game-time, and given the problems LFC have had at centre-back this season, Jacquet might well feel confident of quickly breaking into the Reds’ starting XI.

Joe Gomez has had his injury issues, while Giovanni Leoni isn’t due to return from his ACL layoff until next autumn, and how he adjusts to playing after such a long time on the sidelines is difficult to predict with accuracy.

There’s also the ongoing uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s future at Liverpool, with the 26-year-old now into the final five months of his contract and no imminent signs of an extension being agreed.

Jacquet’s transfer is set to be confirmed amid a glowing reference from French football expert Julien Laurens, who gushed: “I can’t stress enough what a superb signing Jeremy Jacquet will be for Liverpool! He is a special talent and has everything to become one of the best defenders in the world.”

As illustrated by the figures below from Fotmob, the 20-year-old excels in many of his core defensive duties while also contributing in an attacking sense for Rennes.

2025/26 Ligue 1 Total Percentile ranking % of duels won 67.2% 95th (top 5%) % of aerial duels won 75.5% 94th Chances created 9 94th Recoveries 76 91st Blocks 15 88th Accurate long balls 56 87th Tackles 26 82nd Clearances 85 79th Interceptions 18 77th

That he’s opted for Liverpool over Chelsea is a major fillip for the Reds at a time when they badly need defensive reinforcements, and while we’d have preferred to see him come in immediately rather than for next season, he nonetheless appears to represent a significant coup for the Premier League champions.