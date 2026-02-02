‘Our information…’ – Sky reporter shares deadline day Andy Robertson update live on air

Images via Ryan Pierse/Getty Images and Sky Sports News

Liverpool reportedly fielded an enquiry from Tottenham Hotspur regarding Andy Robertson in the final 24 hours of the January transfer window.

Spurs had been actively working on a deal to sign the Scottish left-back last month, but they were ultimately informed by Anfield chiefs that the 31-year-old that they weren’t in a position to sanction an exit for the long-serving defender.

Arne Slot made it publicly clear that he was keen to hold onto the Reds’ number 26, who played the full 90 minutes in the Champions League victory over Qarabag last week but was an unsused substitute against Newcastle on Saturday night.

Spurs made a last-ditch call to Liverpool for Robertson

Michael Bridge has been providing deadline-day updates from outside Spurs’ training ground in north London, and he briefly spoke about a last-ditch attempt from Thomas Frank’s side to sound out Liverpool about Robertson.

Speaking live on Sky Sports News (via GIVEMESPORT), the reporter said: “Our information was that a check call has gone in just to see if Liverpool’s position has changed as to the availability of Andy Robertson, but that’s a no.”

Liverpool would’ve been foolish to let Robertson leave mid-season

Having been the Reds’ firm first-choice at left-back for eight years, the Scot has had to be content with playing second fiddle to Milos Kerkez for much of this season, and it’d be understandable if he felt a desire to take on a new challenge.

That might well come later this year, seeing as his contract at Anfield expires in June, but thankfully the 31-year-old is set to see out the remainder of this campaign at Liverpool.

Considering the injuries to several other LFC defenders, and Robertson’s ability to play at centre-back if required, the Merseyside club weren’t in a position to sanction a January exit for our number 26, whose leadership qualities make him a crucial figure in Slot’s squad.

The fee that the Reds would’ve received for him wouldn’t have been worth losing him mid-season, and even if he is to depart as a free agent in the summer, his availability between now and then could be vital in a campaign which has seen our defensive options continually affected by injury issues.

In truth, Spurs would probably have been expecting another rebuttal from Anfield before making their latest enquiry for Robertson. Why would Liverpool alter their stance in the final hours of the transfer window, having already erected the ‘not for sale’ signs a few days previously?