‘No justification whatsoever’ – World Cup winner calls Liverpool ‘suckers’ over transfer decision

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former France international Christophe Dugarry has branded Liverpool ‘suckers’ over the price they’ve paid to secure the signing of Jeremy Jacquet.

As per Paul Joyce of The Times, the Reds agreed a deal comprising £55m up-front plus £5m in potential add-ons to land the centre-back from Rennes, where he’ll spend the remainder of this season before linking up with Arne Slot’s squad in the summer.

It’s the second-highest fee that LFC have paid for a defender (surpassed only by £75m for Virgil van Dijk), even though the 20-year-old has made just 55 senior career appearances thus far.

Dugarry – who won the World Cup with France in 1998 – described the transfer fee for Jacquet as ‘ridiculous’ and believes that it could heap ‘a pall of pressure’ on the younger to hit the ground running at Liverpool.

Dugarry hits out over Jacquet transfer fee

Speaking on RMC Sport’s Rothen s’enflamme programme, the 53-year-old rages: “This isn’t meant to offend the player – honestly, he’s not to blame at all – and we wish him all the best because he’s a good player. When you have suckers like that… Well done to Rennes.

“This isn’t just a two-tiered football situation anymore. It’s a football that’s lost its mind. Let’s stop trying to pretend there’s a justification for it. There’s no justification whatsoever.