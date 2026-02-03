Liverpool confirm major transfer news almost four hours after Monday evening deadline

Late on Monday night, Liverpool offically confirmed the signing of Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, with the transfer to come into effect during the summer.
It had been reported 24 hours previously that the Reds agreed a £60m package with the Ligue 1 club for the defender, who’s understood to have chosen Arne Slot’s side instead of Chelsea as he felt that his prospects of regular game-time would be greater at Anfield.
Having completed his medical on Merseyside yesterday, there was still no offficial announcement from LFC by 7pm, the time at which the January transfer window closed for Premier League clubs, but there would be white smoke from L4 a few hours later.
Liverpool confirm Jeremy Jacquet signing
At 10:30pm on Monday night, Liverpool confirmed Jacquet’s signing on their official website and social media channels.
As per liverpoolfc.com, ‘Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, with the defender set to join the club ahead of the 2026-27 season, subject to a work permit and international clearance.
‘The Reds have secured a deal for the 20-year-old that will see him complete the remainder of the current campaign in Ligue 1 and move to Anfield in the summer on a long-term contract.’
Jacquet signing gave Liverpool fans something to take from transfer window
While many Liverpool fans will have understandably been disappointed that no first-team defender was signed to go immediately into Slot’s squad, where options in that area of the pitch are worryingly light, the news of Jacquet’s signing for the summer ensured that we’d have something positive to take from deadline day.
As reported by the Daily Mail, the Reds’ long-term interest in the 20-year-old ‘accelerated over the weekend’ after it was made clear that they rather than Chelsea were his club of choice. The Standard claimed that the Blues were ultimately unwilling to match our offer for the centre-back.
The youngster will arrive at Anfield in a few months’ time with a glowing reputation in his homeland, with France-based commentator Matt Spiro – who’s watched him play multiple times – describing him as a ‘man mountain’ who seems ‘tailor-made for the Premier League’.
We can look forward to seeing what Jacquet will do for Liverpool later this year, but in the meantime, Kopites will simply be hoping that Slot’s squad isn’t hit by further defensive injuries, with no immediate additions made during the January transfer window.
At least the late-night announcement ensured that the window wouldn’t simply peter out to a total anticlimax.
Fantastic signing and a shame he could not join straight away but it is understandable (Are Rennes paying LFC a loan fee??) Given the significant additions to the defence, I think instead of adding another CB give Konate the new contract he wants as it will stabalize everything especially as we will have to replace Robbo in the summer. Still think we need replacements for Diaz (would love Barcola) Salah (Yan Diomande) and backup for Grav (Wharton ??) I know these new additions would cost a fair penny but i believe if we get these players in and start playing like we were last season (Quick and aggressive) and we can regain our title and we would be set for the next few years as the vast majority of the squad will be in their early 20’s