Liverpool confirm major transfer news almost four hours after Monday evening deadline

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Late on Monday night, Liverpool offically confirmed the signing of Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, with the transfer to come into effect during the summer.

It had been reported 24 hours previously that the Reds agreed a £60m package with the Ligue 1 club for the defender, who’s understood to have chosen Arne Slot’s side instead of Chelsea as he felt that his prospects of regular game-time would be greater at Anfield.

Having completed his medical on Merseyside yesterday, there was still no offficial announcement from LFC by 7pm, the time at which the January transfer window closed for Premier League clubs, but there would be white smoke from L4 a few hours later.

Liverpool confirm Jeremy Jacquet signing

At 10:30pm on Monday night, Liverpool confirmed Jacquet’s signing on their official website and social media channels.

As per liverpoolfc.com, ‘Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, with the defender set to join the club ahead of the 2026-27 season, subject to a work permit and international clearance.