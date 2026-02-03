‘I’m waiting’ – Pep Guardiola aims ironic message at Liverpool ahead of Anfield visit

Pep Guardiola has aimed a message at Liverpool and the rest of Manchester City’s Premier League rivals after outlining six other clubs have a higher net spend than the Sky Blues across the last five years.

The Etihad-based outfit spent the most in the January transfer window – for the second year running – after signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth and Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for a combined £84m.

City’s net spend across the last five years now stands at £396.2 million (Transfermarkt.) – a figure dwarfed by the likes of Chelsea (£651m), Arsenal (£663.7m) & Manchester United (£675m).

Liverpool’s net spend in the same period is £420.6m and these were statistics Guardiola was keen to highlight in his recent press conference.

“Like we won in the past because we spent a lot, now six teams have to win the Premier Leagues, Champions Leagues and FA Cups because they spend more in the last five years,” the Spaniard stated (as quoted by SI).

“These are facts. It’s not an opinion. Good luck to the six teams who are in front of us for net spend for the last five years. Let’s go. I’m waiting.”

City, who currently trail league-leaders Arsenal by six points, were held to a 2-2 draw by Spurs in the capital on Sunday and host Newcastle United in the second-leg of their League Cup semi-final clash tomorrow night.

Ahead of the game, their manager was full of sarcasm as he expressed his frustration at City’s owners.

“I’m a little bit sad and upset because in net spend the last five years, we are seventh in the Premier League. I want to be the first, I don’t understand why the club don’t spend more money. I am a little bit grumpy with them,” he added.

Liverpool welcome City to Anfield on Sunday

Guardiola’s men visit Anfield at the weekend to face the team the former Barcelona manager has battled it out with regularly during his time in England.

“Liverpool, especially with Jurgen, have been the biggest rival in this country,” Guardiola said back in November (as quoted by BBC Sport). “It could not be better, to be honest. The universe decide that. It’s nice to live it at our best.

“What happened with the Jurgen period means this has been the biggest because maybe after the first season the Premier League was between us and them.

“Always I enjoyed this healthy rivalry. I always had the feeling of how much we respected each other. Jurgen gave me a lot and I miss him. He gave me a lot in terms of how much I had to do to try and beat him.”

Liverpool may not be challenging for the Premier League title this season but the atmosphere inside L4 on Sunday will be ferocious.

Arne Slot’s side cannot afford to drop anymore points in their pursuit for a top four finish while City need to keep some sort of pressure on Arsenal.

Is now a good time to face City?

We’re not sure there’s ever a good time to face City. Their squad is stacked with talent but there’s been plenty of examples this season alone that their defence can be got at.

They threw away their two-goal lead against Spurs at the weekend, fell to an embarrassing defeat to Bodo Glimt in the Champions League last month and were outfought at Old Trafford just three days prior.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have scored 10 times in their last two games with Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike starting to look the real deal.

Our 4-1 defeat of Newcastle at the weekend was our first league victory since December however, so we cannot get too ahead of ourselves.

The visit of City to Anfield should be one Slot’s men relish. A chance to remind the rest of the Premier League once again why we’re the Champions.

For now, Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League await the results of Manchester City’s impending financial charges. All 115 of them.