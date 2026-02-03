‘What I feel…’ – Richard Hughes discusses his relationship with Arne Slot in rare public address

Richard Hughes has addressed his working relationship with Arne Slot in a rare public address from the Liverpool sporting director.
Both men came into Anfield two summers ago and enjoyed a dream first season in L4, with the Reds powering their way to an emphatic Premier League title triumph.
However, despite a summer transfer window spend of almost £450m, the champions have slumped to sixth in the top-flight table this time around, and there has been growing pressure on the head coach amid the prolonged downturn in results from 12 months ago.
Along with Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan, Hughes and Slot appeared on the latest episode of The Reds Roundtable, and the sporting director explained how he and the Dutchman work together while also giving the 47-year-old a firm seal of approval despite the Reds’ difficult campaign.
Hughes speaks out about his relationship with Slot
The Scot said: “Everything that involves matchday team selection and tactics, that is always the manager/head coach. That’s their domain and I think it’s very important not to spill into that unless of course we talk about football. Of course we talk about performances but I always let Arne lead that.
“I don’t think naturally within a conversation, I will come up with an opinion, but you have to have an opinion. You can’t shy away from that.
“Once you have got the right person and believe in that person, the judgment is not something that’s happening, definitely not on a daily basis. You are working to achieve something together and did it help we came in at the same time? Possibly, probably.
“It’s more important that we have synergy right from the first moment, understanding who he is as a football manager, how he wants to work, trying your best – it’s not always possible to put them in the best possible position to have all the tools they require.
“That’s what I feel my job is then. It’s not just a supportive role where you’re absorbing communication… What can we do about it? How does it fit into the club ethos and try to generally put this man in as good a position as possible to do what he’s done since he started being a head coach?”
Hughes added: “There’s great humility about Arne and a great communicator. He’s come to a country and constantly has to do interviews – perhaps more than training sessions at times, it feels. That humility, you can’t kid it. Absolutely no ego, really high work ethic, drive and motivation, which very much fits into the club ethos.”
What might Liverpool fans make of Hughes’ comments?
Given that Hughes and Slot were literally sitting next to one another when the sporting director made those comments with the cameras rolling, the Scot was never likely to indulge in any character assassination of the head coach.
The more cynical of Liverpool fans might perceive these remarks as scripted PR to avoid rocking the boat, especially when they were being said on a production for the club’s official channels.
That Hughes spoke of forming an instant ‘synergy’ with the Dutchman and a determination to ‘achieve something together’, it’d seem that he continues to have full faith in the 47-year-old to oversee an improved second half of the season and secure Champions League qualification for next term.
He and Michael Edwards held a 45-minute meeting regarding Slot in late November amid a particularly chastening period in our campaign, although the suggestion was that there was no sense of panic in the discussions which were held.
Two convincing wins in the past week have eased some of the external scrutiny on Slot, but he’ll be fully aware that even one poor result in upcoming fixtures against Manchester City, Sunderland and Brighton will see the outside noise being ramped up yet again.
Both he and Hughes have a job on their hands trying to win back their many critics within the Liverpool fan base, but hopefully they can do so with positive results on the pitch and shrewd decision-making in the boardroom throughout 2026 and beyond.
