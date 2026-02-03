‘What I feel…’ – Richard Hughes discusses his relationship with Arne Slot in rare public address

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Richard Hughes has addressed his working relationship with Arne Slot in a rare public address from the Liverpool sporting director.

Both men came into Anfield two summers ago and enjoyed a dream first season in L4, with the Reds powering their way to an emphatic Premier League title triumph.

However, despite a summer transfer window spend of almost £450m, the champions have slumped to sixth in the top-flight table this time around, and there has been growing pressure on the head coach amid the prolonged downturn in results from 12 months ago.

Along with Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan, Hughes and Slot appeared on the latest episode of The Reds Roundtable, and the sporting director explained how he and the Dutchman work together while also giving the 47-year-old a firm seal of approval despite the Reds’ difficult campaign.

Hughes speaks out about his relationship with Slot

The Scot said: “Everything that involves matchday team selection and tactics, that is always the manager/head coach. That’s their domain and I think it’s very important not to spill into that unless of course we talk about football. Of course we talk about performances but I always let Arne lead that.

“I don’t think naturally within a conversation, I will come up with an opinion, but you have to have an opinion. You can’t shy away from that.

“Once you have got the right person and believe in that person, the judgment is not something that’s happening, definitely not on a daily basis. You are working to achieve something together and did it help we came in at the same time? Possibly, probably.