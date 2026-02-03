What shirt numbers are available for Jeremy Jacquet at Liverpool after Reds seal £60m deal

Images via Stu Forster/Getty Images and liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool fans can look forward to seeing Jeremy Jacquet at Anfield from the start of next season, with the Reds confirming the signing of the centre-back from Rennes.

The Merseyside club announced the signature of the 20-year-old late on Monday night, approximately 24 hours after Paul Joyce reported that they’d agreed a £60m deal for the French defender, with £55m to be paid up front and the remaining £5m comprising potential add-ons.

The youngster will remain with the Ligue 1 side for the rest of this season before relocating to L4 in the summer and linking up with Arne Slot’s squad for the 2026/27 campaign.

As always with a new signing, fans will be eagerly anticipating what shirt number the fresh arrival will take, so let’s look at the options which are available to Jacquet at Liverpool as it stands.

What shirt numbers are available for Jacquet at Liverpool?

Whilst the Premier League doesn’t have stict rules preventing ‘higher’ numbers being worn (anything from 1 to 99 is permissible), it seems unlikely that the Frenchman will carry over the number 97 that he currently adorns with Rennes.

Numbers 1 to 12 are all currently in use at Anfield, with the lowest available numbers being 13, 16, 19, 21, 23, 24, 27 and 29 (Transfermarkt). Of course, the no.20 shirt has been retired permanently in memory of Diogo Jota.

Jacquet briefly wore 13 during a loan spell at Clermont last season (Transfermarkt), so that could be a viable option, even though the last four men to have no.13 at Liverpool were all goalkeepers – Anthony Le Tallec in the mid-2000s was the most recent outfield player with that number.

Could Jacquet take a shirt number currently in use?

It’s not wholly unthinkable that the incoming 20-year-old could take a shirt number which is currently in use at Anfield, depending on prospective departures over the summer.

If Ibrahima Konate doesn’t sign a new deal before his contract expires in June, the no.5 would become available, and it’d mark a ceremonial passing of the baton if that number were to be immediately bequeathed from one French centre-back to another.

Andy Robertson is in a similarly urgent contractual situation to the 26-year-old, and if the Scot were to move on after the end of his season, his no.26 shirt would also be up for grabs.

We won’t know until the summer what number Jacquet will have on his back at Liverpool, but if he delivers upon the lofty praise which has come his way from seasoned Ligue 1 observers, his replica shirt could yet become one of the most in-demand among Kopites!