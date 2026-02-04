Agbonlahor claims ‘very good’ Liverpool man is the league’s best on current form

Picture via Liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool have seen Hugo Ekitike receive one of the strongest individual compliments of his career after his latest performance at Anfield.

The France international continued his excellent run of form in the 4-1 win over Newcastle, scoring twice and reinforcing his growing influence in Arne Slot’s attack.

That display prompted former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor to deliver a striking assessment of Liverpool’s No.22.

Agbonlahor’s verdict on Ekitike

Agbonlahor was speaking on talkSPORT when he outlined what makes Hugo Ekitike so difficult to defend against.

“[Ekitike] is quick, he’s strong, he’s good in the air, he can finish every sort of finish. His linkup play is very good, and he’s also broken into the French national team and will go to the World Cup.

“He will shine at the World Cup, and I think for me at the moment, on form, he is the best striker in the Premier League.”

That is a significant claim in a league that includes Erling Haaland and several established forwards, but it reflects how complete Ekitike has looked in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old striker has now played 32 matches in all competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring 15 goals and registering four assists.

In 2026 alone, Ekitike has featured in seven games, contributing four goals and two assists, which shows that his output is rising rather than flattening.

Those numbers support Agbonlahor’s view that this is not just a short hot streak but the shape of a striker settling into his role.

Why Liverpool are benefiting from Ekitike’s form

From a Liverpool perspective, Ekitike’s value is not only in goals but in how he connects with others around him.

His understanding with Florian Wirtz has become a defining feature of the attack.

Wayne Rooney recently suggested that Ekitike’s form could even create a dilemma when Alexander Isak returns from injury.

Rooney said that Ekitike and Wirtz look like they “have a really good understanding of each other’s game” and called Ekitike’s toe-poke finish against Newcastle “instinctive”.

Joe Cole also praised the duo, saying their link-up is only six months old and will keep improving, which points to long-term upside rather than short-term excitement.

For Arne Slot, this gives Liverpool a positive kind of problem.

Ekitike is not a fixed penalty-box striker, which allows him to drift wide, link play, and create space for midfield runners.

That flexibility explains why his presence does not automatically block Isak’s future role, even if it does raise selection questions when everyone is fit.

At the moment, though, Liverpool do not need to solve that puzzle.

Ekitike is healthy, in form, and producing end product at a rate that matches the praise he is receiving.

Agbonlahor’s claim that he is the best striker in the Premier League on current form might sound bold, but it fits with what has been seen in recent weeks.

For Liverpool, the key point is not whether that title is technically true, but that Ekitike is delivering exactly what Slot needs from his central attacker.

If this trajectory continues, the compliment will not feel exaggerated for long.

