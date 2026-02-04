Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll pleads not guilty

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has appeared in court accused of breaching a non-molestation order and has indicated a not guilty plea.

The 37-year-old attended Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and is now due to appear at Crown Court next month.

The BBC reported that Carroll spoke only to confirm his personal details and did not enter a formal plea at this stage.

What Andy Carroll is accused of

The allegation relates to an alleged breach of a non-molestation order that was made by a family court in October 2024.

Carroll is accused of breaking the terms of that order, which typically prevents contact with a named individual and can restrict proximity to certain addresses or workplaces.

BBC News reported: “Former England striker Andy Carroll has appeared in court over an alleged breach of a non-molestation order.”

The report also confirmed Carroll’s response in court.

It stated: “Carroll, who now plays for National League South side Dagenham and Redbridge, indicated a not guilty plea.”

The hearing was told that the order was issued in Chelmsford in October last year.

Carroll has been released on conditional bail ahead of the next stage of the case.

The judge issued a clear warning about the seriousness of the conditions.

BBC News quoted the deputy district judge as saying: “If you breach that then, of course, you could end up being arrested and taken to custody.”

Carroll is now scheduled to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 4 March, where he will be asked to enter a formal plea.

Could Andy Carroll go to prison?

The BBC also outlined the potential consequences if Carroll were to be convicted.

It explained: “The punishment for breaching such an order ranges from a fine to up to five years in prison for the most serious cases.”

That range depends on the nature of the alleged breach and the court’s assessment of the circumstances.

At this stage, Carroll has denied the allegation and remains on bail.

It is therefore far too early to say what outcome the case will have.

A month ago, reports suggested Carroll was facing the possibility of a prison sentence after Essex Police confirmed an arrest related to an alleged incident.

Away from the court case, Carroll’s football career has taken him a long way from the £35m transfer that brought him to Anfield in 2011.

During his time with us, Andy Carroll, a former England international, made 58 appearances for Liverpool and scored 11 goals with four assists.

Two years ago, the striker reflected on that move and admitted he had hoped it would not happen.

He said: “From the moment Liverpool made this incredible bid on deadline day, I found myself in a helicopter, without really understanding why. As I was injured, I remember hoping to fail my medical.”

That admission summed up how difficult his Liverpool chapter proved to be.

For now, the footballing story takes a back seat.

