Injury expert issues harrowing Conor Bradley assessment; it’s much more ‘serious’ than first feared

An injury expert has provided Liverpool fans with a harrowing assessment on stricken Reds right-back Conor Bradley.

The 22-year-old went to ground by the touchline in the concluding minutes of the 0-0 draw against Arsenal four weeks ago, with Gabriel Martinelli controversially trying to shove the defender off the pitch in his time of distress.

It was initially reported that the Northern Ireland international would miss the remainder of the current season after suffering a serious knee injury that night, but expert analysis which has now come to light indicates that his layoff could be significantly longer than first feared.

Injury expert fears Conor Bradley could miss the rest of 2026

Ben Dinnery – who founded and runs the trusted Premier Injuries website – has now indicated that Bradley could miss an entire year of his career, given the extent of the damage that he suffered.

He told Anfield Index: “We’re probably looking at something that is going to head into the latter part of the year. If there’s any return in 2026 it would be a massive bonus for Liverpool, but it could quite easily stretch into the early part of 2027.

“You’re always concerned with regards to a non-contact injury, and the tests showed that there was bone damage as well as ligament damage. The mechanism itself suggested that it was a serious ACL problem.”

A devastating setback for Bradley

As if missing the remainder of this season wasn’t already cruel enough for Bradley, it now looks as though he won’t play again until next year, and any hopes of going to the World Cup (should Northern Ireland qualify) are definitely off the table.

It’s devastating for the 22-year-old, who’d established himself as a regular presence in Liverpool’s first XI and become captain of his country, and the harrowing injury update comes at what was already a difficult time of year for him personally – it was two years ago this week that his father passed away.

In addition to the major personal setback for the defender, it also comes as a huge blow to his club, particularly with Jeremie Frimpong also sidelined at present (although he could return to action later this month).

However, with the Dutchman having quite a few injury problems of his own in his first season at Anfield, LFC must surely give serious consideration to bringing in another right-back during the summer transfer window if Bradley is unlikely to play again for the rest of 2026.

An audacious attempt at snapping up Lutshartel Geertruida on loan in recent days came to naught, but Liverpool could well go in for him when the market reopens later this year and he’s returned to his parent club RB Leipzig.