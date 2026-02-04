Liverpool labelled January transfer window losers as dust settles on short-term risks – Opta

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been named among the “losers” of the January transfer window by Opta Analyst, despite securing a major deal for the future.

Opta reviewed the Premier League’s winter business and concluded that our activity did not fully address the problems that have developed this season.

That judgement comes after a month in which Liverpool tried to strengthen but ultimately failed to solve key weaknesses.

Why Opta classed Liverpool as January losers

Opta Analyst wrote: “After lavishly spending in the summer, the expectation back in September was likely that Liverpool wouldn’t need to enter the market in January.”

However, injuries and squad gaps forced us back into the market.

Opta continued: “As it happened, they did try for more reinforcements, but not much came off.”

Right-back was highlighted as a particular concern.

Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have both been unavailable for large spells, and Liverpool explored a deal for Lutsharel Geertruida.

That move did not happen.

Opta said: “Right-back has been a problem position this term due to injuries to Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, but a move for Lutsharel Geertruida – currently on loan at Sunderland from Feyenoord – didn’t come off.”

Centre-back was also flagged as an area that needed attention.

Giovanni Leoni’s long-term ACL injury and uncertainty around form and fitness elsewhere left Liverpool short.

Opta added: “Similarly, it was felt they needed at least an additional body at centre-back… However, they were only able to secure Jérémy Jacquet’s arrival for next season.”

That final line is the key point – Liverpool did business, but not for now.

Jeremy Jacquet will not join until the summer, which means the defensive issues remain unresolved for the rest of this campaign.

French outlet L’Equipe has clarified the legal position of the deal and explained why Jacquet is still playing in Ligue 1.

It stated: “Jeremy Jacquet is not on loan from Rennes to Liverpool. FIFA authorized a permanent transfer agreement signed in January with a contractually fixed effective date of July 1.”

That means Liverpool’s only defensive reinforcement is effectively future planning rather than immediate help.

What this means for Liverpool’s season

The concern is not about Jacquet’s quality, the 20-year-old France Under-21 centre-back is highly rated and could become an important part of our rebuild.

The issue is timing as Liverpool are light at the back right now.

Joe Gomez’s injury history, Conor Bradley’s season-ending problem, and Jeremie Frimpong’s recurring fitness issues have forced Arne Slot to use midfielders such as Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai in defensive roles.

Ibou Konate’s contract is also running down, Virgil van Dijk is now 34, and Andy Robertson is approaching the end of his current deal.

That context explains why Opta focused on missed opportunities rather than the promise of Jacquet.

Former France international Christophe Dugarry has even questioned the fee Liverpool have agreed, calling the price “ridiculous” and warning that it could heap pressure on the player.

So Liverpool’s window sits in an awkward middle ground, there is a clear long-term plan but there is also a clear short-term risk.

We strengthened for next season, not this one.

