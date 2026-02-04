Ronaldinho replies to Van Dijk’s gym post as admiration goes both ways

Image via virgilvandijk on Instagram

Liverpool have seen Virgil van Dijk receive a response from one of football’s most famous figures after sharing a post on social media.

The Netherlands captain uploaded a photo of himself in the gym wearing a Ronaldinho shirt as part of a wider set of images from his daily life.

That simple tribute drew attention because the Brazilian icon himself spotted it and replied in the comments: “Thanks for the love brother, see you soon in Liverpool!”

The exchange underlined the mutual respect between Virgil van Dijk and Ronaldinho, two players known for very different styles but similar global recognition.

Van Dijk’s influence beyond the pitch

Van Dijk has become one of Liverpool’s most important figures since arriving at Anfield.

The 34-year-old Dutch defender has now made 353 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and providing 13 assists in all competitions.

Those numbers only tell part of the story, because his authority and presence have shaped the side’s defensive identity for years.

Even after injuries and changes around him, Virgil van Dijk remains a reference point for leadership in Arne Slot’s squad.

That status makes moments like this meaningful, because they show how Liverpool’s captain is viewed outside England as well as inside it.

Ronaldinho has spoken warmly about Liverpool before, praising the club’s attacking players and style of football during the Jurgen Klopp era.

He has also previously commented on Van Dijk’s performances, once describing him as elegant and commanding in defence.

This latest interaction fits into that pattern rather than coming out of nowhere.

A familiar admiration from Ronaldinho

For Liverpool supporters, the idea of Ronaldinho commenting on a Van Dijk post adds a layer of romance to an otherwise routine gym photo.

It also raises curiosity about what the Brazilian might be doing in Liverpool if he does indeed visit the city, as Van Dijk’s reply suggested.

Ronaldinho’s career was built on flair and creativity, while Van Dijk’s has been based on control and composure, but both have shaped eras for their teams.

For Liverpool, it reinforces the idea that their captain is not only respected in the Premier League but admired by legends of the game.

