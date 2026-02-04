There’s one very simple reason why Harvey Elliott didn’t make the move to MLS in January

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Despite some reports linking him with a loan move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in January, Harvey Elliott seemingly had no interest in relocating across the Atlantic Ocean.

The 22-year-old’s struggles for game-time at Aston Villa since leaving Liverpool on an initial loan basis with a view to a permanent transfer have been well documented, and despite recently being recalled from the cold by Unai Emery, his long-term future remains anything but clear.

The Daily Mail reported this week that the two English clubs had been set to discuss a potential amendment to the terms of the existing deal, which’d obligate the Midlands outfit to sign him permanently once he makes 10 appearances (he’s currently on seven).

Elliott had no interest in moving to MLS

In an article for BBC Sport assessing Elliott’s situation after the closure of the winter transfer window in England, Nick Mashiter reported that Liverpool and Aston Villa had discussed altering the terms of the current agreement but couldn’t arrive at a mutually satisfactory solution.

The player had been the subject of reported interest from Charlotte FC in MLS last month (The Athletic), and some insiders even claimed that a move to America was ‘almost certain’ to transpire, but it didn’t happen for one very simple reason.

Mashiter outlined: ‘There has been talk of a move to the MLS in the United States, whose window is open until the end of March – but that is not a consideration for the playmaker.’

What next for Elliott amid uncertain future?

It would’ve been quite understandable if Elliott took the easy option of spending a few months in the USA and getting away from Villa Park – he can’t play for another European club until the summer, having already featured for two this season.

Both Emery and Arne Slot have made it clear that he isn’t part of their long-term plans, and the 22-year-old will have a massive career decision to make in the next few months.

Injuries to multiple Villa midfielders may yet compel the Spaniard to call upon him over the coming weeks, especially with the team involved in three competitions and expected to go deep into the Europa League knockout rounds.

Mashiter also mentioned how Elliott ‘has remained positive and worked hard’ behind the scenes at Bodymoor Heath despite being frozen out by Emery for so long. That, and his refusal to consider defecting to MLS, illustrate an impressive single-mindedness and determination to ultimate prove his doubters wrong.

Unfortunately a return to Liverpool is realistically off the cards, but hopefully at some point in the neat future, the 22-year-old will secure a permanent move to a club where his talents are appreciated and he’ll play every week.