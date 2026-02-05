Darwin Nunez transfer twist as Al-Hilal reportedly accept offer

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez’s future away from Liverpool is being debated again after a report in Saudi Arabia claimed Fenerbahce have asked to buy the striker from Al-Hilal.

The 26-year-old Uruguay international, only left us in August and yet the latest update suggests the forward’s stay in Riyadh might not run for long.

The report, attributed to Al Riyadh sources on X, is clear in its framing and timing.

“#BREAKING| #riyadh_sources: • #Turkish #Fenerbahce requests to buy the contract of Uruguayan Darwin #Nunez, and #Al-Hilal agrees to the Turkish offer. (From: @k7aled_otb)”

Turkey’s transfer window timing is the obvious reason this feels urgent, because clubs there can still complete deals until midnight on Friday, which naturally creates a late-week rush for paperwork and approvals.

Darwin Nunez transfer latest as Fenerbahce report emerges

From a Liverpool point of view, the interesting part is how quickly Nunez has been linked with another move after we accepted a deal worth an initial £46 million in August, taking a loss on the £85 million we paid for him in 2022.

If the Al Riyadh report is accurate, it would indicate Al-Hilal’s willingness to reshape their forward options even mid-season, particularly with Karim Benzema arriving at the club this week.

There is also context in Turkey, with Fenerbahce reported to be active late in the window, including attempting to terminate Jhon Duran’s loan, while N’Golo Kante has joined from Al-Ittihad.

Nunez’s own public messaging has not hinted at a departure, with the former Benfica striker using X after Monday’s 0-0 draw with Al-Ahli to say he was “focused and determined in the pursuit of the title,” which at least paints the picture of a player trying to stay locked in.

Darwin Nunez Saudi Pro League numbers this season

The on-pitch output has been mixed rather than explosive, and the SofaScore profile backs up why some observers might feel this has not fully clicked.

Metric (Saudi Pro League 25/26) Darwin Nunez Appearances (starts) 16 (14) Minutes 1,251 Goals (assists) 6 (4) Goals per game 0.4 Shots per game (on target) 2.7 (1.4) Big chances missed 14 Goal conversion 14%

Those numbers suggest Darwin Nunez has contributed, but the big chances missed figure in particular shows why the season has not been universally viewed as a clean success.

That theme has appeared before, with Argentine outlet Olé claiming two months ago that Nunez “intends to leave” and that Darwin Nunez had been offered to River Plate, even if nothing progressed beyond an initial call.

It is also fair to acknowledge the Liverpool-shaped debate that still follows him, because Roddy Collins recently described Nunez as someone who “caused chaos” from the bench, which is exactly why some still argue we have missed that kind of disruptive profile at times this season.

For now, the responsible reading is that Darwin Nunez to Fenerbahce is a developing claim rather than a confirmed transfer, but the timing of Turkey’s deadline makes it one to watch very closely over the next couple of days.

