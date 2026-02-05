“Doesn’t fancy that” – Journalist cites one factor which could complicate Szoboszlai contract talks

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Reliable journalist David Lynch has reassured Liverpool fans that there’s nothing major to worry about in relation to contract negotiations for Dominik Szoboszlai, although he cited one factor which could potentially complicate matters.

Speaking after the 4-1 win over Newcastle last weekend, the 25-year-old claimed that there has been ‘no progression’ in talks over a new deal and that the situation is ‘not in my hands’, although he’s adamant that he’d ‘love to’ extend his stay at Anfield (ESPN).

The Hungarian declared last month that discussions had begun over a prospective contract renewal, with his current £120,000-per-week agreement running to June 2028 (Capology).

David Lynch: Nothing to worry about over Szoboszlai contract comments

While Szoboszlai’s comments about a lack of progress in talks and his future being out of his hands may have triggered concern for some Liverpool fans, Lynch has sought to ease any major fears over the midfielder’s long-term future.

He told Anfield Index: “For me, the way I took those comments is that his agents have communicated what a deal would look like from his perspective and now it’s up to Liverpool to come back to him.

“I don’t think it was anything to worry about. He’s only spoken about it because we asked. It’s very much in the process. It’s a back-and-forth now between the club and player. I don’t think we’re at a period yet where we need to kind of panic about this one.”

However, Lynch did reference Szoboszlai’s open declaration of dislike at being asked to play right-back, and the journalist claimed that such redeployment by Arne Slot won’t ‘help’ in terms of a new contract being secured for Liverpool’s number 8.

The reporter stated: “My God, he does not want to be playing right-back, even in the medium-term. He was nominating loads of others to have a crack at it. He was saying Curtis Jones can play there, so he clearly doesn’t fancy that in the long-term himself. You don’t feel that’ll help us secure the contract.”

New contract for Szoboszlai is a no-brainer for Liverpool

Having voiced his concerns over Jones’ contract situation earlier in the week, thankfully Lynch seems more confident that Szoboszlai will ultimately commit his long-term future to Liverpool, even if the head coach handing him the right-back graveyard shift could complicate matters slightly.

The Hungarian still has the best part of two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal, so there’s no major alarm for Richard Hughes to speed up negotiations, particularly when other players such as Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker have more pressing expiry dates.

That the 25-year-old indicated a clear desire to remain on Merseyside and put the onus on the club to take the negotiations forward would suggest that his intention is very much to stay for the long-term, so long as Anfield chiefs can meet his expectations regarding salary and other conditions.

Keeping hold of Szoboszlai is a no-brainer for Liverpool, with the midfielder proving to be the one beacon of consistency throughout a thoroughly disappointing campaign collectively for the Reds. Also, he’s at an age where we could tie him down for what’d likely be his prime playing years.

He’s been crowbared into a right-back berth this season through necessity, and his frank remarks about playing in that role further highlight the need for the LFC hierarchy to ensure that the position is properly addressed in the summer transfer window, given the injury troubles which have plagued Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

For now, it seems as though we can relax about the Hungarian’s long-term future and trust that it’ll be resolved well before the situation becomes genuinely worrying.