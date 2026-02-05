Liverpool receive reassurance amid renewed talk of a midfield exit

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been given reassurance amid renewed speculation linking Alexis Mac Allister with a possible move away from Anfield, with the midfielder’s father playing down reports of an exit.

Recent claims suggested that Real Madrid could revisit their interest in the 27-year-old Argentine, prompting fresh debate around his long-term future on Merseyside.

However, comments from Mac Allister’s camp have moved quickly to calm the situation.

Carlos Mac Allister insisted that his son’s focus remains firmly on the current campaign.

“What I can say at the moment is that Alexis is focused on Liverpool and the current season… Alexis is very happy and very comfortable with Liverpool,” he told WinWin.

Why Liverpool are relaxed about the speculation

The timing of the comments matters.

Liverpool are approaching a defining phase of the season, sitting sixth in the Premier League table and fighting to secure Champions League qualification.

Alexis Mac Allister has been one of the most trusted players under Arne Slot during this transitional campaign.

Only Virgil van Dijk has matched the Argentine for appearances across all competitions, underlining how central he remains to the manager’s plans.

That trust is reflected in usage rather than headline numbers.

Mac Allister has made 23 Premier League appearances this season, starting 19 of those matches, and averaging 68 minutes per game in a role that has often prioritised control and balance over direct attacking output.

While his goal tally stands at zero in league play, underlying data shows steady involvement.

He has registered an expected goals figure of 2.09, alongside 2 assists from an xA of 1.09, while maintaining an 87% pass completion rate in midfield areas that demand security rather than risk.

Liverpool’s coaching staff continue to value that profile, particularly during a season where structural stability has often been more important than individual flair.

Contract, context and long-term outlook

Alexis Mac Allister’s contract situation further explains Liverpool’s calm response.

The World Cup winner is tied to the club until the summer of 2028, with no immediate pressure to negotiate or entertain approaches.

According to Capology, the Argentine earns around £150,000 per week, placing him firmly among the club’s senior earners but still aligned with Liverpool’s wage structure.

Real Madrid’s long-standing admiration has been documented, and it is understood that Carlo Ancelotti previously approved Mac Allister as a potential target.

However, admiration does not equate to intent, and no formal approach has been made.

Liverpool are also conscious of outside narratives.

Criticism from figures such as Chris Sutton has framed Mac Allister as one of several players who have “dropped significantly” this season, yet internal metrics and selection patterns suggest Slot sees him as indispensable.

That disconnect between perception and usage is telling.

With a crucial trip to Manchester City looming, Liverpool are focused on results rather than rumours.

Mac Allister’s father has now reinforced that message.

For now, Liverpool remain confident that one of their most relied-upon midfielders is exactly where he wants to be.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile