“We’ve seen that before” – Anfield return is deemed a ‘possibility’ for ex-Liverpool powerhouse

European football expert Andy Brassell isn’t ruling out the possibility of a return to Liverpool for Jarell Quansah in the future.

The 23-year-old was part of Arne Slot’s Premier League-winning squad last season but rarely started under the Dutchman, and he departed for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer in a £35m deal which is understood to contain a buyback clause (Sky Sports).

The irony is that the 190cm-tall England international has been subsequently missed at Anfield, with a litany of defensive injuries plaguing the champions this term, and Ibrahima Konate’s future remains unclear as he rapidly nears the expiry of his contract.

Brassell: Liverpool return for Quansah is ‘always a possibility’

Speaking on talkSPORT, Brassell claimed that a centre-back addition must be a top priority for Liverpool in the summer transfer window given their lack of depth in that position, and he suggested that Quansah could yet end up back at Anfield at some point.

The football writer stated: “I’m sure Liverpool will go out and buy another centre-back from here. They have to. They really have to go out and buy a new centre-back because, depending on what happens with Van Dijk, they can’t have Van Dijk plus Jacquet and Leoni going into next season.

“They can’t do that. It leaves them too thin, so they need to find someone. I wonder if at some point Jarell Quansah maybe comes back. I think that has to be a question as well.

“We’ve seen that before with players going out to the Bundesliga. You even look at, going way back, Dani Carvajal having his year in Leverkusen before going back to Real Madrid and becoming a Real Madrid legend. That’s always a possibility, I think.”

Quansah unlikely to come back to Liverpool any time soon

Right now, it’d seem that Liverpool would need Quansah a lot more than he needs them.

While Slot was compelled to deploy midfielder Ryan Gravenberch at centre-back against Qarabag last week, the England international has already accured almost twice as many minutes for Bayer Leverkusen this season (2,203) as what he had at Anfield last term (1,290).

The school of thought that LFC should’ve held onto the 23-year-old is understandable but flawed. As David Lynch explained, the defender was ‘so keen to leave‘ Merseyside last summer, and at that time it was hard to envisage just how severe our subsequent injury crisis at the back would become.

It’d be naive to expect Quansah to come running back to Liverpool any time soon when he’s been enjoying far more game-time in Germany, although it’s not impossible that he could return at a later stage in his career.

The signing of Jacquet at least covers off the potential exit of Konate in the summer, but more likely than not, the Reds would need another readymade first-team defensive addition to mitigate against a repeat of the problems which have dogged them in the current campaign.

