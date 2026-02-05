Slot explains why one Liverpool player has taken a major step forward

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot used his pre-Manchester City press conference to highlight Florian Wirtz as a clear example of how patience and trust can pay off during a difficult Premier League season.

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre, the Liverpool head coach reflected on Wirtz’s development since his summer arrival and explained why the German’s recent performances have not come as a surprise internally.

Slot was keen to stress that responsibility does not rest solely with the coaching staff.

“First and foremost, credit to the player because he has to do the work. Not only on the pitch but also in the gym,” Slot said.

“Then as a manager, even if he is struggling a little bit at the start, you have to keep playing him because that is the only way he can improve. He is an example of that.”

Why Slot believes Wirtz has moved up a level

Our head coach acknowledged that expectations around Florian Wirtz were unusually high from the outset, particularly given the midfielder’s reputation from his time in Germany.

Slot made it clear that the 22-year-old’s raw talent was never in doubt.

“I think he didn’t improve that much on the ball because from the start he was special,” Slot explained.

Instead, the Dutchman pointed to familiarity and chemistry as the real drivers behind Wirtz’s recent impact.

Slot believes the German international’s growing understanding with teammates, particularly Hugo Ekitike, has transformed his influence in the final third.

That partnership has already delivered six goals in all competitions this season, a return that has grown steadily rather than explosively.

Statistically, the improvement is clear.

Florian Wirtz has now played 32 games for Liverpool this season, registering six goals and six assists overall.

More tellingly, nine of those appearances have come in 2026, during which he has produced five goals and two assists as Liverpool’s attacking play has begun to flow again.

Off-ball work is the key change

While much of the external focus has remained on output, Slot was keen to highlight a less visible shift.

“Off the ball is where I see the biggest improvement with him, and some others, and that combination makes you ready for the Premier League,” he said.

That observation aligns with previous analysis suggesting that Wirtz initially found the league’s physical and tactical demands challenging.

Jamie Carragher previously referenced that adjustment period when discussing Gary Neville’s criticism earlier in the season, noting how different Wirtz now looks.

Pat Nevin has also spoken about the wider context, describing Wirtz and Ekitike as symbols of a Liverpool side transitioning rather than regressing.

Slot’s comments reinforce that view.

The German midfielder’s development has been gradual, structured, and deliberate, rather than reactive to short-term form.

A timely message before Manchester City

The timing of Slot’s praise is significant.

Liverpool head to the Etihad sitting sixth in the Premier League, one point off fifth place and two behind the Champions League positions.

Confidence, clarity, and continuity are essential at this stage of the season.

By publicly backing Florian Wirtz, Slot has underlined both his faith in the player and the wider project unfolding behind the scenes.

Liverpool may still be inconsistent, but the manager’s belief is clear.

Wirtz is no longer being protected.

His performances are now justifying the patience that was shown when the season felt far more fragile.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Man City press conference via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile