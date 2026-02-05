Slot gives first insight into Liverpool’s Jacquet addition

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has spoken publicly about Jeremy Jacquet for the first time since Liverpool confirmed an agreement to sign the French defender from Stade Rennais.

Our head coach addressed the move during his pre-Manchester City press conference at the AXA Training Centre, offering insight into why the club were so eager to secure the 20-year-old centre-back despite his arrival not being scheduled until the summer.

Slot made it clear that Jacquet was not viewed as a speculative signing.

“Very pleased of course, because first of all he’s a very big talent, maybe even more than a talent – but we speak about talent because of his age of course.

“Second of all, because we weren’t the only ones interested in him.”

Why Liverpool moved early for Jacquet

That level of competition was something Slot was keen to highlight, particularly given Liverpool’s ongoing defensive issues this season.

With Joe Gomez continuing to struggle for fitness, Conor Bradley ruled out for the season, Jeremie Frimpong sidelined again, and Ibou Konate approaching the final year of his contract, Liverpool have been light at the back for much of the campaign.

Slot framed the Jacquet signing as a continuation of a clear club strategy rather than a reaction to short-term problems.

“Another example of the model we are using at this club,” the Dutchman explained.

“Young, very talented players, sometimes at the start of their careers, sometimes already a few years in, but always players that are young and can improve us and help us for the short but definitely also for the long term.”

That explanation sits comfortably alongside clarification from France that Jacquet remains legally and sportingly a Rennes player until July, a point that has caused confusion among supporters following the announcement.

Liverpool have secured the defender, but patience will be required before he pulls on a red shirt.

Planning for life beyond Van Dijk

Slot also addressed the broader defensive picture, acknowledging that Liverpool cannot afford to stand still even with Virgil van Dijk still performing at an elite level.

“Nothing that’s done over here is ever from panic,” Slot said.

“It’s always a long-term idea or something that has been thought about for a long time.”

The Dutchman was particularly complimentary about Van Dijk’s durability at the age of 34, while being realistic about the future.

“Of course we are aware of the fact that Virgil will not play for this club for 10 more years,” Slot admitted.

That context explains why Liverpool were willing to move decisively for Jacquet, even amid criticism from figures such as Christophe Dugarry, who has questioned the fee involved and the pressure it may place on the young defender.

From a performance standpoint, Jacquet arrives with a strong statistical profile.

The 20-year-old has started all 18 of his Ligue 1 appearances this season, playing 1,604 minutes for a Rennes side that has often struggled collectively (via Sofascore).

He has won 76% of his aerial duels, completed 91% of his passes, and recorded five clean sheets, underlining why Liverpool’s recruitment team view him as a long-term solution rather than a gamble.

A calm message amid scrutiny

Slot’s comments carried a tone of assurance rather than urgency.

Liverpool may have missed out on Marc Guehi and seen a move for Lutsharel Geertruida fall through, but the head coach is confident that the club’s direction remains sound.

“I’ve said many times that the mid-to-long-term future, but even the short-term future, of this club is in a very, very good place,” Slot concluded.

For now, Jacquet will continue his development in France.

Liverpool, however, have already made it clear that they are building with tomorrow firmly in mind, not just reacting to today.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Manchester City press conference via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

