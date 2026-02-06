Belgian club confirm Liverpool addition that flew under the radar

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s winter transfer window has ended with a low-profile but notable piece of off-field business now confirmed by a Belgian club.

KV Mechelen have announced that former defender Laurens Paulussen has joined Liverpool in a scouting role covering Belgium and the Netherlands.

The confirmation came via the club’s official X account, describing the move as the final transfer of the winter window, albeit one that will not directly impact the pitch in the short term.

Paulussen, 35, will begin working as a scout for Liverpool in the Benelux region, an area the club already have strong footballing ties to through both recruitment and squad composition.

Liverpool continue subtle changes behind the scenes

This appointment fits into a wider pattern of Liverpool quietly refining their football operations under Arne Slot.

The Dutch head coach has already brought subtle changes to the way the club work on the training pitch and behind the scenes, and this move suggests continued fine-tuning rather than wholesale restructuring.

Liverpool have already shown a willingness to adjust staffing this season, most notably when Aaron Briggs was relieved of his duties as set-piece coach in late December.

That decision raised eyebrows at the time, but the results since have been encouraging, with Liverpool tightening up defensively and removing one of the season’s most persistent weaknesses.

A recent tactical analysis showed that Liverpool went six consecutive matches without conceding from a set piece after the change, a sharp contrast to earlier in the campaign when dead-ball situations were a recurring issue.

Against that backdrop, adding scouting coverage in Belgium and the Netherlands looks like another example of Liverpool exploring marginal gains rather than reacting in panic.

Who is Laurens Paulussen and why Belgium matters

Paulussen’s playing career was solid rather than spectacular, with more than 260 senior appearances across Belgian football.

The Belgian spent time with Waasland-Beveren, KV Mechelen and Westerlo, operating primarily as a right-back or wide midfielder, and accumulating significant experience in both the Jupiler Pro League and the Challenger Pro League.

While his career numbers do not leap off the page, that is rarely the point when it comes to scouting roles.

Liverpool’s recruitment model has long prioritised local knowledge, network building and familiarity with specific leagues over star names.

Belgium remains an increasingly important market, particularly when paired with the Netherlands, a region Liverpool already draw heavily from through Arne Slot and several senior players.

Adding a dedicated scout on the ground suggests Liverpool are keen to stay ahead of emerging talent rather than competing at the very top of the market.

It also underlines how the club continue to support Slot with incremental changes, adjusting staffing and processes rather than making noisy statements.

This was not a transfer window defined by big headlines for Liverpool, but moves like this hint at a longer-term plan continuing quietly in the background.

