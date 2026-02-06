Kelleher calls for Liverpool squad compassion and reflects on difficult exit

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Caoimhin Kelleher has spoken candidly about his Liverpool exit, while also calling for greater compassion and understanding from the wider media when assessing the club’s difficult season.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who left Anfield to pursue regular first-team football, reflected on both his personal decision and the broader context surrounding Liverpool’s campaign in an interview with Miguel Delaney for The Independent.

Kelleher made it clear that his move was driven by professional necessity rather than dissatisfaction, while also acknowledging that his departure came during an emotionally complex period for those who remained at the club.

“Listen, from an individual aspect, for me to leave and play first-team football was obviously right, never mind the tragedy that happened,” Kelleher said.

He explained that he remains in regular contact with former teammates and still feels deeply connected to Liverpool, despite now being removed from the day-to-day intensity of life at the club.

“I stay in touch with some of the guys there, I have a lot of good friends there,” the Irish goalkeeper continued.

“It’s a very difficult time for them, a difficult season, with circumstances that people probably aren’t taking into account too much.”

Why Kelleher believes Liverpool’s season is being misjudged

Kelleher suggested that the football discourse surrounding Liverpool this season has often overlooked the human element, particularly in the aftermath of Diogo Jota’s tragic passing.

While compassion was widespread early in the campaign, the former Liverpool number two believes that understanding has gradually faded as results and performances have come under scrutiny.

“I find it a bit strange and a bit difficult when I hear people speaking about the players at Liverpool and the performances,” Kelleher admitted.

“I don’t think this season is even important from a football aspect for them to be honest. It’s more about them personally and mentally.”

That perspective aligns with moments earlier this season when Jota’s children were welcomed as mascots at Anfield, a poignant reminder of the emotional weight still carried by the squad long after the initial tributes.

Liverpool’s inconsistent form, which has left us sixth in the Premier League table, has often been analysed in purely tactical terms, yet Kelleher believes that approach fails to reflect the full picture.

“Obviously, football is a massive sport and people have an opinion, which is natural,” he said.

“People expect you to move on quite quickly, and I don’t think that’s the case.”

A Liverpool career worthy of respect

Kelleher’s words carry particular weight given his decade-long association with the club.

The Cork-born goalkeeper joined Liverpool from Ringmahon Rangers at the age of 16 and went on to make 67 senior appearances, keeping 24 clean sheets and winning every major domestic honour available, alongside a Champions League and a Premier League title.

His win ratio of over 71% underlines just how reliable he was when called upon, often delivering under immense pressure in cup competitions and penalty shoot-outs.

Earlier reflections with Ben Foster highlighted how difficult the decision to leave Liverpool truly was, particularly after spending his entire professional life at Anfield without a loan spell.

Now, with some distance from the environment, Kelleher appears uniquely placed to articulate what this season has demanded emotionally from those still wearing the shirt.

For Liverpool supporters, his comments serve as a timely reminder that footballers are not immune to grief, disruption, or mental fatigue, regardless of expectations or league position.

Kelleher may no longer be part of the squad, but his connection to Liverpool, and his defence of those still carrying the weight of this season, remains unmistakably strong.

