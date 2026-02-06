Ex-Liverpool title winner close to fresh start following difficult period

(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is close to signing for a new club, with a return to competitive football now looking increasingly likely after a prolonged absence from the game.

The 32-year-old England international has been without a club since leaving Turkish side Besiktas in August, but BBC Sport report that a move to Celtic is now close to being finalised.

While a deal has not yet been completed, discussions are said to be at an advanced stage, with the Scottish champions confident that an agreement can be reached in the coming days.

Why Celtic are moving for Oxlade-Chamberlain

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill has confirmed his interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain and believes the feeling is mutual, despite the midfielder having options closer to London.

“I’ve spoken to him, but I’m sure he has plenty of options, maybe closer to London,” O’Neill said.

“I’d be very interested in doing it. I’m surprised people haven’t taken him up.

“I think he was very excited about what we were saying. He knows all about the club, he’s a big friend of Joe Hart and Joe has spoken to him – not on our behalf.”

From a Liverpool perspective, the potential move feels like a positive development for a player whose career was repeatedly interrupted by injury, despite contributing to one of the most successful periods in the club’s modern history.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had been seen training with Arsenal in recent weeks, which raised questions about a possible return to London, but a switch to Glasgow would still represent a move significantly closer to home than Türkiye.

A Liverpool career that deserved better fortune

Liverpool supporters will remember Oxlade-Chamberlain as a dynamic, explosive midfielder whose best football in red often arrived just before injury struck.

Signed from Arsenal for £35m in August 2017, the former Southampton academy product went on to make 146 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 18 goals and providing 13 assists.

He played a key role in the Champions League-winning squad of 2019 and lifted every major honour during his time at Anfield, including the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup, and Super Cup.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has previously spoken about the standards inside Liverpool’s dressing room and the role Jordan Henderson played in shaping him as a player.

Speaking on The Fozcast with Ben Foster, the former Liverpool midfielder explained how the club’s former captain constantly pushed him to improve.

“Who would be best for me [to play with]? Yeah, Hendo has to be in there,” Oxlade-Chamberlain said. “He by far made me a better player because of how much he demanded from me at all times.”

The 32-year-old described Henderson as having the presence of a manager on the pitch, with relentless communication that forced teammates to stay sharp throughout games.

“He’s commentating the game for you. When it’s good, it’s great because there’s a lot of positive commentary coming,” he added.

“When you’re having a nightmare, it’s one after the other – you just want five minutes to gather your thoughts.”

Despite that intensity, Oxlade-Chamberlain stressed it always came from a place of leadership and accountability.

“I respect him that much because he’ll never shout at you and not do it himself,” he said. “He pushed me constantly – a bit like my dad.”

However, serious knee ligament damage in 2018 and repeated muscle injuries later in his career prevented him from ever sustaining momentum.

Despite that, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s final season at Besiktas showed that he is still capable of contributing at a good level, making 18 league appearances and remaining largely available throughout the campaign.

His SofaScore data underlines that availability, with close to 1,000 league minutes played and consistent involvement when fit, something that will have appealed to Celtic’s recruitment team.

There is a strong sense among Liverpool supporters that Oxlade-Chamberlain deserves the chance to enjoy football again without the constant cycle of setbacks that defined his later years at Anfield.

If the move to Celtic is completed, it would represent not just a return to football, but an opportunity for a former Red to rediscover the joy that once made him such a valued part of Liverpool’s dressing room.

From our side, there is nothing but goodwill, and a hope that this next chapter finally brings him the consistency his talent always promised.

