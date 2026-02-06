Sammy Lee career collection listed; fans will eye European medals and shirts

(Photo by Trevor Jones/Allsport/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters are being offered a rare chance to bid on genuine pieces of Anfield history, with Budds confirming the Sammy Lee Collection will be sold at auction on 11 February 2026.

The former Liverpool midfielder, now 66, has a career-spanning selection of medals, match shirts and memorabilia listed across nearly 60 lots, and the catalogue reads like a record of one of our most dominant eras.

Budds describe it as “a career told through medals, match shirts and the small details that stay with a player long after the final whistle”.

This is not a story about hard times or desperation, and that matters.

It’s about access for supporters to be able to own properly documented items that sit at the heart of our history, from European Cup nights to title-winning seasons.

What Sammy Lee is selling at Budds auction

The headline lots are the European Cup winners’ medals, with Budds listing a Liverpool v Real Madrid UEFA European Cup winner’s medal from 1981 (Lot 382) estimated at £10,000–£15,000.

A Liverpool v Roma UEFA European Cup winner’s medal from 1984 (Lot 383) is also estimated at £10,000–£15,000.

There is also a European Cup runners-up medal from 1985 (Lot 384) estimated at £2,000–£3,000, plus UEFA Super Cup runners-up medals from 1978 and 1984 (Lots 385–386) estimated at £1,000–£1,500 each.

The listing also includes Football League Champions medals across multiple seasons, each with significant estimates, alongside League Cup winners’ medals and Charity Shield plaques.

Budds also note the collection includes England caps, including one that represents multiple Euro 1984 qualifiers and is linked to Sammy Lee’s senior debut against Greece on 17 November 1982, when England won 3-0 and Sammy Lee scored.

The shirts are a major part of the appeal too, with Budds highlighting swapped items from contemporaries including Ian Rush and Joey Jones, plus youth-level shirts from the early years.

Sammy Lee Liverpool stats show why this is a unique piece of our story

The numbers underline how central Sammy Lee was during Liverpool’s peak period, and they are worth spelling out as this sale lands.

Sammy Lee joined Liverpool in 1972, turned professional in April 1976, made his Liverpool debut on 8 April 1978, and made his last appearance on 6 May 1986.

Across his Liverpool career, Sammy Lee played 295 games, scored 19 goals, and recorded 43 assists, with 197 league appearances bringing 13 goals and 27 assists.

The honours list is even louder: five league titles, four League Cups, and two European Cups, with Budds placing particular emphasis on the 1983/84 season when Sammy Lee played all 67 matches as Liverpool completed a historic treble.

It also lands against the modern backdrop where The Athletic have reported our current wage bill sits at £421m, which inevitably sharpens the contrast between today’s wealth and the era when medals were earned as the expectation rather than the surprise.

We have also seen other former Reds’ medals appear at auction recently, with significant valuations attached, and it continues the same bittersweet theme: priceless memories leaving private homes, but supporters being offered a chance to preserve and display them properly.

For Liverpool fans, the question is not why Sammy Lee is selling – it’s whether we can resist owning a tangible part of the story.

