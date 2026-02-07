Liverpool and City set for stalemate according to BBC prediction

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Manchester City knowing that even neutral observers are expecting another finely balanced contest at Anfield.

Chris Sutton has backed the sides to share the points, predicting a score draw in a fixture that has rarely been short on quality or drama over the past decade.

Liverpool arrive in improved form following the 4–1 win over Newcastle United, while Pep Guardiola’s side continue to look dangerous without always finding consistency across 90 minutes.

Sutton’s assessment focuses on attacking quality at both ends, rather than league position or recent narrative.

Speaking via BBC Sport, the former Premier League striker said: “City will have moments where they will create chances, but Liverpool are going to have opportunities at the other end as well – there will be a few goals in this game.”

That expectation leads him to a familiar conclusion, adding: “Sutton’s prediction: 2–2.”

Why Liverpool v Man City looks too close to call

The numbers suggest Anfield remains a genuine advantage, even against elite opposition.

This will be the 200th competitive meeting between the clubs, with Liverpool holding a historical edge of 95 wins to City’s 53.

We have lost just one of our last 22 Premier League home matches against Manchester City, a run that reinforces why outside predictions often stop short of backing an away win.

Since 2022, Liverpool have also won every Premier League game played at Anfield in February, a month that has repeatedly delivered momentum during congested parts of the season.

Arne Slot’s side have lost just once in their last 12 league fixtures, while remaining unbeaten in six home matches since the defeat to Nottingham Forest in November.

That resilience aligns with Sutton’s view that City will threaten without fully controlling the contest.

Liverpool’s attacking form underpins draw prediction

Liverpool’s attacking trends explain why Sutton expects goals at both ends rather than a low-scoring stalemate.

Hugo Ekitike has been involved in a goal every 112 minutes in the Premier League, which is the best debut-season ratio for a Liverpool player since Mo Salah in 2017-18.

Florian Wirtz is playing with visible confidence, while Salah continues to dominate this fixture historically, having been directly involved in 15 Premier League goals against City.

Those attacking indicators sit alongside external forecasts too, with Opta’s supercomputer making Liverpool narrow favourites at Anfield, while still giving the draw a significant probability.

That statistical balance mirrors Peter Crouch’s recent prediction, where the former Liverpool striker also landed on a 2–2 outcome while backing Ekitike to score first.

When the data, form and pundit consensus point in the same direction, it reinforces Sutton’s central point.

Liverpool and Manchester City remain capable of outscoring anyone on their day, but separating them across 90 minutes at Anfield is another matter entirely.

