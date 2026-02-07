Report: Liverpool considering offer for ‘special’ centre-back hailed as ‘a real leader of men’

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering the possiblity of making an offer for Newcastle defender Sven Botman later this year.

The Reds have already bolstered their centre-back ranks ahead of next season with the recent acquisition of Jeremy Jacquet, who’ll arrive at Anfield from Rennes in the summer, and they appear to be planning on adding a Premier League-proven operator to accompany the French youngster.

LFC chiefs had their eyes on the Netherlands international last year and, whilst not making any formal move for him, are understood to have maintained their interest in the 26-year-old (Daily Briefing).

Liverpool considering transfer approach for Botman

According to a report from Sports Boom (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool are considering making a bid for Botman and will monitor his form throughout the remainder of this season before deciding whether or not to launch a formal offer for him.

Arne Slot is believed to be keen on adding another centre-back after securing Jacquet, with the Newcastle defender viewed as an ideal mentor for the 20-year-old to help him settle into the Premier League.

The Dutchman recently signed a long-term contract extension at St James’ Park, but that wouldn’t deter the Merseyside club from making an approach if they wish to try and lure him to Anfield.

Could Botman be an ideal long-term successor to Van Dijk?

Botman has earned rave reviews during his time in England, with Jamie Redknapp hailing him as ‘a special player’ and ‘a real leader of men’ (Chronicle Live), while Magpies boss Eddie Howe has lauded the 6 foot 4 defender as a ‘man mountain’ and ‘physical beast’ (Chronicle Live).

Unsurprisingly for such a towering centre-back, the Dutchman is a monster in the air – as per Fotmob, he ranks among the top 19% of positional peers in similar leagues for aerial duels won per 90 minutes over the past year.

However, one concern that Liverpool fans might have over the 26-year-old is his injury record. He missed the majority of 2024 with a devastating ACL blow and has been sidelined for 66 matches since joining Newcastle two years previously, including a hamstring problem earlier this season (Transfermarkt).

Jamie Carragher had been hoping that the Reds would sign another defender in addition to Jacquet on deadline day, and with uncertainty abounding over Ibrahima Konate’s future, Richard Hughes would be wise to line up an experienced replacement should our current number 5 not renew his contract.

Virgil van Dijk’s age is also an elephant in the room – the captain will be almost 36 by the time his current deal ends in June of next year, and as frightening as the thought may be, LFC do need to seriously think about life after our colossal skipper.

Botman certainly isn’t someone who’s sprung up overnight as a transfer target at Liverpool, so let’s see if the Anfield hierarchy take their latent interest any further over the next few months.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Manchester City press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: