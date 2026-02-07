Liverpool told Jacquet can become elite by French expert

Picture via @staderennais on X

Liverpool’s agreement to sign Jeremy Jacquet has already sparked debate because the fee is large, but fresh praise from French football journalist Julien Laurens frames it as a calculated move rather than a gamble.

Speaking on the BBC’s Euro Leagues podcast, Laurens made it clear that Liverpool’s willingness to pay big is directly linked to the defender’s ceiling, not just what the 20-year-old has done so far.

“You don’t spend that much money on a player when you don’t believe in their potential.”

That line matters because it pushes back on the idea that this is panic buying, especially in a window where we clearly wanted defensive reinforcements and missed out on other targets.

Laurens also underlined how quickly Jacquet’s career has accelerated, which explains why Liverpool moved now rather than waiting for a summer auction.

“It shows you how quickly football can go – in a year, you go from playing for Clermont in the French second division to being bought for £60m by Liverpool. It’s pretty remarkable.”

What Julien Laurens said about Jacquet’s level and Liverpool timing

The strongest part of Laurens’ assessment is that Jacquet is already viewed as elite within his age group, which is the exact profile the club have targeted under this model.

“He’s one of the best defenders in his age group, he’s on the verge of the France team – maybe not for the World Cup because there’s too much competition, but after that I’m sure they will have a look.”

This suggests we would have been priced out later if Jacquet’s development continues on the same curve.

“From a Liverpool point of view, if you don’t get him now, he would have gone to a massive club next anyway. They were right to get him now.”

Despite agreeing a deal for Jacquet, he isn’t a Liverpool player yet because the current plan is for the France Under-21 international to finish the Ligue 1 season at Rennes before joining us in the summer.

Jacquet’s numbers and what they suggest for Liverpool

Even in a Rennes side that has struggled for rhythm, Jacquet has been trusted as a weekly starter, and that baseline reliability is usually the first requirement for a centre-back being groomed for a step up.

Below is a simple snapshot of Jacquet’s Ligue 1 output this season, via Sofascore.

Category Stat Appearances (starts) 18 (18) Minutes played 1,604 Clean sheets 5 Accurate passes 52.5 per game (91%) Clearances 4.7 per game Interceptions 1.0 per game Tackles 1.4 per game Aerial duels won 2.1 per game (76%) Ground duels won 2.4 per game (61%)

The standout here is the combination of volume defending and efficiency in duels, because a 191cm centre-back winning in the air while also completing 91% of his passes hints at the “modern” profile we need as we plan for life beyond Virgil van Dijk.

Laurens also acknowledged adaptation, but the way he described Jacquet’s toolkit makes it sound like refinement rather than reinvention.

“He will need a bit of time to adapt and bulk up physically, but he’s got all of the attributes.

“He’s quick, reads the game so well, he’s good on the ball, wins duels in the air and on the ground – it’s looking so good for him. I just hope he goes well.”

That patience point is important when you consider the external noise, because Christophe Dugarry has already gone big on the fee and tried to frame Jacquet as a pressure signing, which is exactly why Liverpool will want to control the messaging and keep the focus on development.

If we treat Jeremy Jacquet as a long-term project with genuine short-term usefulness, then the Laurens view is straightforward: Liverpool paid now because waiting would have cost us more, and because the player’s profile fits what the club believe the next version of our defence needs to be.

