Slot’s pre-Man City message: “you have to be prepared to suffer”

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters have been given a clear message from Arne Slot ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City, with the head coach stressing that standards at this club never allow complacency.

Slot used his matchday programme notes (via Liverpoolfc.com) to frame the fixture as one that has long mattered beyond England, while also making the point that reputation alone does not win you anything on the pitch.

“Speaking from experience, I can safely say that this is a game that has attracted the attention of football fans all over the world for many years.”

The 47-year-old said that even before arriving at Anfield he understood why this match sits near the top of the calendar, because the quality on show demands the highest level of focus and execution.

“There are no shortcuts and no half measures at this level.”

Slot also offered a straightforward warning about what playing Pep Guardiola’s side requires, with Manchester City’s ability to control games forcing opponents into long spells without the ball.

“You have to be all in from first minute to last and you also have to be prepared to suffer.”

Slot tells Liverpool what must improve against Manchester City

Slot was clear that our last two home performances were a step forward, but only if they become the baseline rather than a brief spike.

That is why he returned to the idea of being better in “both boxes”, which is where matches are typically decided when you face elite opposition.

“Our performances in those fixtures were a necessary step in the right direction, mainly because we were much improved in both boxes.”

Slot explained that the response after the Bournemouth defeat mattered because it showed the squad can correct issues quickly, and he pointed to the scoreboard as evidence of improvement.

“Scoring 10 goals and only conceding one was a big improvement and the key now is to maintain this progress.”

Opta’s preview numbers underline why this game feels finely poised, with the supercomputer making us favourites at Anfield with a 43% win likelihood, compared to Manchester City’s 30.3%, and the draw at 26.7%.

Slot’s message to Liverpool supporters before Man City

Slot made it explicit that Liverpool’s expectations are not optional, and that a club like ours cannot drift into thinking the job is being done just because a couple of results land.

“There is never a moment when you can start to believe that you are doing enough.”

Just as importantly, Slot framed that mindset as part of our duty to the people who follow the club, especially in a season where the league position has not matched what we want.

“We know also that we have a responsibility to our supporters to do everything that we possibly can to deliver for them.”

That line connects with how external pundits have seen this match going, because Paul Merson has suggested he would be “shocked” if Liverpool lost, while Chris Sutton has predicted a 2-2 draw after highlighting the attacking quality on both sides.

If Slot’s programme notes have a single theme, it is that Liverpool’s recent steadiness only matters if we keep raising the level, because Manchester City provide the kind of test that exposes any drop-off immediately.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile