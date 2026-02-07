Van Dijk lays out Liverpool plan for Man City after “proper Anfield atmosphere” praise

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool must produce another strong Anfield performance if we are to beat Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Netherlands captain has become the reference point for what “Liverpool standards” look like, and our No.4 is demanding we back up the last week’s improvement with another complete showing.

In his official matchday programme notes via Liverpoolfc.com, Virgil van Dijk wrote: “I have spoken regularly this season about the need for consistency and I am going to repeat that point here.”

Van Dijk sets the tone for Liverpool v Man City at Anfield

There was plenty to like about the way we responded in our last two home matches, and Virgil van Dijk made it clear that it cannot be a one-off when Pep Guardiola’s side arrive.

The Liverpool skipper said: “After good performances and results against both Qarabag and Newcastle United last week, it is important that we follow up with another.”

Virgil van Dijk also pointed to the role of the crowd, while keeping the message grounded in performance rather than sentiment.

Virgil van Dijk wrote: “There was a lot to enjoy in the way we played against Newcastle and I thought the atmosphere you guys created was excellent also.

“It was a proper Anfield atmosphere, I would say, and we are going to need that again for sure.”

This match is set to be Virgil van Dijk’s 19th appearance for Liverpool against Manchester City, which underlines how familiar he is with the fine margins these games tend to bring.

Why Van Dijk’s message matters as Opta back Liverpool slightly

The captain’s focus on intensity and concentration matches the reality of facing Manchester City, because Guardiola’s team can dominate your attention for long stretches and punish lapses quickly.

Virgil van Dijk said: “We have to be intense, both with and without the ball, we have to be committed and concentrated from the first whistle.”

Opta’s pre-match model also frames this as a tight contest, with Liverpool given a 43% win likelihood, Manchester City 30.3%, and the draw 26.7%, which fits the idea that details in both boxes will decide it.

There is added context around Virgil van Dijk’s leadership right now too, with the Liverpool captain recently addressing the tone of modern criticism in conversation with Gary Neville, while also defending Arne Slot amid the louder outside noise.

Those two angles matter because they show why Virgil van Dijk’s programme notes read like a captain setting a standard, rather than selling a moment.

Virgil van Dijk wrote: “We, as players, are the first to admit that there have been times this season when we have not reached the standards required, the standards we expect of ourselves.”

If we hit that level again on Sunday, and marry the work-rate with the quality we have in the final third, Virgil van Dijk clearly believes Anfield can be the difference in another heavyweight meeting with Manchester City.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile