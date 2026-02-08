Chat GPT & Grok disagree over Liverpool v Man City prediction as Man Utd & Chelsea lay down gauntlet

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

ChatGPT and X’s Grok have disagreed over the scoreline for Liverpool’s impending Premier League clash with Manchester City this afternoon.

The Merseysiders welcome Pep Guardiola’s men to Anfield in desperate need of three points to keep the pressure on fellow Champions League hopefuls Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Blues and Red Devils both secured victories in their respective ties, maintaining winning streaks under new bosses Liam Rosenior and Michael Carrick.

ChatGPT and Grok predict Liverpool vs Manchester City

Empire of the Kop asked ChatGPT to offer its prediction for the Reds’ upcoming clash against the Cityzens: “Liverpool 2-1 Man City.

“Liverpool edge it because: Anfield factor City’s away form not perfect Liverpool usually raise level vs City But honestly… this fixture is chaos. A 1-1 draw or 2-2 would not surprise me at all.”



When Grok was asked for its thoughts ahead of the tie, the AI assistant told us: “It’s going to be tight, open, and goal-filled—both sides have shown defensive vulnerabilities this season, and the attacking talents (Salah, Haaland, etc.) should shine.

“I think Liverpool edge it 3-2. Anfield atmosphere, home advantage, and City’s occasional road struggles tip it for the Reds in a thriller.

“But honestly, a 2-2 draw wouldn’t shock me either—it’s that kind of fixture.”

However, we find it interesting that Grok didn’t mention clear difference-makers this season for either side in Florian Wirtz and Rayan Cherki. Particularly given Mo Salah and Erling Haaland’s recent struggles for output in domestic action.

How have previous clashes at Anfield gone?

Liverpool vs Manchester City has not been a fixture that’s typically shy on goals:

December 2024: Liverpool win 2-0

March 2024: Liverpool and Man City draw 1-1

October 2022: Man City win 1-0

October 2021: Liverpool and Man City draw 2-2

February 2021: Man City win 4-1

November 2019: Liverpool win 3-1

Arne Slot’s men can’t afford a loss… but neither can Pep Guardiola

The simple fact of the matter is this: we’re four points adrift of Chelsea in fifth and five of Manchester in fourth (both having played a game extra).

Failure to win at L4 would see Liverpool face a mountain to climb to claw back into the Champions League spots with only 13 Premier League games left to play in the calendar.

Manchester City, likewise, can’t afford to sit on their laurels heading to Merseyside this afternoon, given league leaders Arsenal currently sit on a nine-point advantage (also with a game in hand).

It’s a game with an awful lot riding on it, but neither side, in our view, looks a clear favourite when glancing back at a remarkably grey form table.

More to the point, City can’t really afford to come to Anfield playing for a draw. A potential eight-point gap to Arsenal will be objectively far more challenging to overcome than the three or four-point gap Liverpool would have to their competitors.

