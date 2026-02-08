How many games Szoboszlai will miss through suspension after chaotic ending to Liverpool defeat

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai will now face a suspension after his late red card in a chaotic ending to Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Having earlier put the Reds in front with a stunning free kick, the Hungarian ran back to try and prevent a third goal for the visitors deep into added time, with Alisson Becker caught upfield as the home side sought a last-gasp equaliser.

Although Rayan Cherki’s speculative effort from distance trickled over the line, our number 8 had chased back to try and prevent the goal. In doing so, he had a hold of Erling Haaland’s shirt, with the Norwegian striker then returning the ‘favour’ to leave the officials with a decision to make.

Szoboszlai sent off after VAR review

After consulting with the pitchside VAR monitor, Craig Pawson disallowed the goal and showed a red card to Szoboszlai for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO), having grabbed the Man City number 9’s jersey first before the treatment was reciprocated.

Gary Neville on Sky Sports co-commentary was furious over the intervention from Stockley Park as he raged: “Talk about a killjoy. They have just killed one of the great moments of the season.

“It would make more sense to offset Szoboszlai’s and Haaland’s fouls and allow the goal to stand Probably not in the laws, though, and common sense never prevails.”

No doubt Dermot Gallagher will be wheeled out tomorrow morning to pontificate to us that the officials got it right by the letter of the law, but that hasn’t helped either team at Anfield today, especially not Liverpool.

Already having to deputise as an emergency right-back because of the injuries to Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, Szoboszlai will now face a suspension, thus adding to the selection woes for Arne Slot.

How many games will Szoboszlai miss through suspension?

The only minor consolation for the Reds is that, while it may have been a direct red card, that it wasn’t for violent conduct means that the 25-year-old will only be ruled out for one Premier League match, which is the typical ban for DOGSO (Sporting News).

Nonetheless, that causes a further headache for Liverpool when they travel to face Sunderland on Wednesday night, a fixture that the Hungarian midfielder will now miss. The likeliest scenario is that Curtis Jones is pressed into action at right-back at the Stadium of Light.

It’s a problem that Slot and LFC could really have done without, on top of every other blow they’ve had this season, and it could’ve been so easily avoided if it weren’t for VAR being overly officious yet again. Unfortunately, the clock can’t be turned back and Szoboszlai will have to watch from afar in midweek.

You can view the incident which led to Szoboszlai’s red card below, via @SkySportsPL on X: