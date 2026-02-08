“You can’t believe…” – Jamie Carragher calls out Liverpool player over costly moment at Anfield

Image via Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher was critical of Alisson Becker over the penalty incident which led to Manchester City’s stoppage-time winner at Anfield on Sunday.

After Dominik Szoboszlai had opened the scoring with a long-range free kick, Bernardo Silva had equalised, with the teams level at 1-1 going into added time before all hell broke loose.

In the 91st minute, the Liverpool goalkeeper clattered into Matheus Nunes in the penalty area, and referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot, with Erling Haaland converting the subsequent kick with what ultimately proved to be the winning goal.

Of course, that wasn’t the end of the drama as Rayan Cherki had an even later goal disallowed after a VAR intervention which resulted in our Hungarian midfielder being sent off for denying Man City’s number 9 a clear goalscoring opportunity as they both chased the ball before it crossed the line.

Carragher calls out Alisson over penalty incident

Speaking on punditry duty for Sky Sports after the match, Carragher called out Alisson for the rush of blood which led to him taking down Nunes and giving away the penalty from which Haaland scored the winner.

The ex-Liverpool defender said: “A lot of Liverpool’s season is about mistakes you cannot believe from players of that calibre. Van Dijk at Bournemouth, Alisson today. You can’t believe a goalkeeper of his calibre makes the decision to do that for the penalty.”

A costly misjudgement by Alisson on another dark day for Liverpool

Did the Reds’ number 1 have to come charging out to try and get to the ball, which looked set to roll out of play for a goal kick had it not been for the colliison with Nunes?

Perhaps the goalkeeper was fearful that, had he not come out, the Man City player may have gotten to the ball and had space for a shot, but the 33-year-old ultimately misjudged it and gave Pawson a decision to make.

While Liverpool will have to take their medicine on that one, there were a couple of other incidents which’ll leave a sour taste.

The VAR intervention which led to Szoboszlai’s red card is one, and there was also a clear tug on Mo Salah’s shirt by Marc Guehi which could easily have been interpreted as denial of a goalscoring opportunity, but saw the England defender get away with just a yellow card.

Unfortunately, another game of fine margins has gone against the Reds, who now find themselves five points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United and facing a tall order just to salvage Champions League qualification after a weekend where everything went wrong for the Merseysiders.