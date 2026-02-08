Liverpool will sign ‘specialist’ Yan Diomande for mega fee this summer if latest report speaks volumes

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande looks to be a perfect for Liverpool this summer, with the Reds reportedly prioritising a one-v-one specialist winger, according to Wayne Veysey.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The report in question, coming from Football Insider, notes that the Reds have been lacking this type of wide man on the left flank since the departure of Luis Diaz to FC Bayern.

Yan Diomande could be Liverpool’s next Luis Diaz/Sadio Mane

The RB Leipzig teenager appears have to everything that Arne Slot’s men have been sorely missing in the 2025/26 season.

He’s dynamic, and he’s unafraid of having the ball and making things happen whilst in possession.

Yan Diomande stats per 90 Percentiles 4.23 successful dribbles 100th 55% successful dribbles % 79th 66.32 touches 86th 6.62 touches in opposition box 92nd

* Yan Diomande stats with Stade Rennais in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

If Liverpool want to sign a left winger who constantly demands the ball and wants to carry it into dangerous positions – they could do much worse than Diomande.

Liverpool already have a “yes” from the RB Leizpig star

Footballers’ minds can be fickle, and understandably so. Take Marc Guehi, for example. A yes yesterday quickly turned into “how about Manchester City” tomorrow, after half a season saw the Sky Blues overtake Liverpool in perception and table.

Yan Diomande, however, has recently talked up both his and his father’s dream to play for Liverpool.

That’s all well and good, of course, but the reigning Premier League champions will still likely need to spend in excess of £80-90m to land the attacker this summer.

Quite a lot of dough for a footballer with limited senior experience.

Could Diomande be too inexperienced for Liverpool’s recruitment team?

Veysey goes on to add: “The club’s scouts and data analysts are assessing players in that mould aged 24 or below, who have the potential to make a big impact for the Premier League champions.”

Diomande, aged 19, and possessing a metric tonne of potential, very much ticks both boxes.

But we also know that Liverpool, historically, have been hesitant to push their chips forward on the poker table without some reassurance in the form of senior experience.

Around 150 senior outings used to be the ballpark for any young signing – and the Leipzig falls very short of that with 31 senior appearances between spells with Leganes and the German outfit.

That said, there are, perhaps, signs that Richard Hughes and Co. are prepared to take on more risk than has been sanctioned previously.

Jeremy Jacquet, for instance, with only 57 senior appearances to his name, very much represents a transfer built on admiration for his potential.

Could the doors open once more for a talent with significant potential?

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile