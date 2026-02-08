What Liverpool fans said to Marc Guehi during tense Man City clash after failed summer move

Liverpool fans were heard booing Marc Guehi during Manchester City’s visit to Anfield on Sunday, reports Shamoon Hafez.
The home support made their feelings about the nearly-Liverpool man clear after a proposed move from Crystal Palace in the summer fell through.
Arne Slot’s men were understood to be prepared to wait for the England international when he became a free agent in the summer.
Marc Guehi booed at Anfield
Hafez noted: “Loud jeers for Marc Guehi from the home supporters after his move to Liverpool fell through in the summer,” the BBC Sport reporter noted on the broadcaster’s live coverage.
It should, of course, come as no surprise to Guehi, given he’d been oh so close to completing a permanent move to the Merseysiders in the summer.
Fast forward to the January transfer window – and a change of perception over the outlook for the two Premier League rivals’ seasons – and it was Pep Guardiola’s men who took the lead.
Liverpool were happy to play a patient game and compete for the potential free agent at the end of the season, but it was City who came to the table with a successful £20m bid.
Should Liverpool have competed with Manchester City?
There’s an argument to be made that Liverpool would have been well-advised likewise putting money on the table, given their own defensive concerns.
Giovanni Leoni, who arrived with so much promise from Parma, suffered a season-ending injury during a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton.
The reigning Premier League champions still don’t know if Ibrahima Konate is going to sign a contract extension, and the Frenchman is otherwise due to become a free agent in the summer.
Not to mention, there’s a very realistic possibility that this might also be veteran Joe Gomez’s final campaign wearing the famous red shirt.
Yes, the Reds have recruited one of the top young defensive talents in Europe in Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet, but there’s a definitive need for experience in the backline.
Marc Guehi, with over 150 Premier League games’ worth of experience, would have most certainly supplied this.
Kind of sums up the whole season with the Marc Guehi saga. You watch him today he’s strong physical, he’s good on the ball, he’s everything we needed this season. We could have had him for 25 million in the summer, but mismanagement from Edwards Hughes and slot he ended up going to Manchester city. While we have just payed 60 million for a player who’s raw and never played in the premier league, and won’t be at Anfield until next season. Where he’s going to be playing in the Europa league.
I’ll say it again it’s mismanagement. At the highest level at Liverpool football club.
If slot Hughes and Edwards survive while we are playing in the Europa league next season, it begs the question of the owners FSG,
We had the best in klopp who was fed peanuts every season a net spend of 25 million a year. A sell to buy policy.
FSG forced klopp out and gave a third rate coach in
slot 450 million. You couldn’t make it up,
You really couldn’t. Charlatan owners FSG.
I think every Liverpool fan knew what was coming on the day slot announced he was leaving. Decline.
How many great managers are out there. Just look at Chelsea and Manchester United.
Golden rule. Once you find a top manager you do everything to keep him. What fools FSG.
We deserve to sink. And sink we will. Good luck to klopp at Real Madrid. They will back him.