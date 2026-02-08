What Liverpool fans said to Marc Guehi during tense Man City clash after failed summer move

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were heard booing Marc Guehi during Manchester City’s visit to Anfield on Sunday, reports Shamoon Hafez.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The home support made their feelings about the nearly-Liverpool man clear after a proposed move from Crystal Palace in the summer fell through.

Arne Slot’s men were understood to be prepared to wait for the England international when he became a free agent in the summer.

Marc Guehi booed at Anfield

Hafez noted: “Loud jeers for Marc Guehi from the home supporters after his move to Liverpool fell through in the summer,” the BBC Sport reporter noted on the broadcaster’s live coverage.

It should, of course, come as no surprise to Guehi, given he’d been oh so close to completing a permanent move to the Merseysiders in the summer.

Fast forward to the January transfer window – and a change of perception over the outlook for the two Premier League rivals’ seasons – and it was Pep Guardiola’s men who took the lead.

Liverpool were happy to play a patient game and compete for the potential free agent at the end of the season, but it was City who came to the table with a successful £20m bid.

Should Liverpool have competed with Manchester City?

There’s an argument to be made that Liverpool would have been well-advised likewise putting money on the table, given their own defensive concerns.

Giovanni Leoni, who arrived with so much promise from Parma, suffered a season-ending injury during a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

The reigning Premier League champions still don’t know if Ibrahima Konate is going to sign a contract extension, and the Frenchman is otherwise due to become a free agent in the summer.

Not to mention, there’s a very realistic possibility that this might also be veteran Joe Gomez’s final campaign wearing the famous red shirt.

Yes, the Reds have recruited one of the top young defensive talents in Europe in Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet, but there’s a definitive need for experience in the backline.

Marc Guehi, with over 150 Premier League games’ worth of experience, would have most certainly supplied this.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile