‘I see…’ – Jamie Carragher issues verdict on Arne Slot’s future after latest Liverpool setback

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher believes that the Liverpool hierarchy will continue to give their firm backing to Arne Slot despite the Reds suffering yet another sobering setback on Sunday.

Despite taking the lead through Dominik Szoboszlai’s show-stopping free kick, the reigning Premier League champions lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City, conceding a result-altering goal in stoppage time for the sixth time this season and remaining five points off the Champions League positions.

The head coach’s position at Anfield has been under much external scrutiny, with Jamie O’Hara recently claiming that failure to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition would make the 47-year-old’s job untenable.

Carragher expects Liverpool to keep faith with Slot

However, Carragher feels that Slot still retains the faith of the Liverpool hierarchy, pointing to the roundtable discussion which was published by the club’s official channels in recent days as a sign that the Dutchman isn’t about to be given the heave-ho.

The former Reds defender said on Sky Sports: “There was a roundtable discussion a few days ago between Billy Hogan, Arne Slot and Richard Hughes.

“They spoke about the issues and difficulties they’ve had this season, and I think most supporters have looked at that and almost seen that as a statement from the club as if to say, ‘Stop talking about the manager. He’s our man and he’s going to stay’.

“That’s absolutely fine, so it doesn’t really matter what we say on that. I see the manager staying almost no matter what. If Liverpool went out very early in the FA Cup or the Champions League, that might be a different kettle of fish, but that chat and some things you read about…it looks like they’re backing their man.”

Slot’s job still seems safe…for now

Carragher referenced how Slot’s team still have plenty to fight for this season, and as torturous as the past few months have been, it’s plausible that the Reds could yet end the campaign on a hugely positive note.

Winning any trophy is something to be savoured, and going all the way in the Champions League would be a landmark achievement etched into the club’s rich history – 2004/05 isn’t remembered for our dismal domestic fortunes, but rather that glorious triumph over AC Milan in Istanbul.

Even in the Premier League, fifth place is likely to be good enough to secure a seat in Europe’s main club competition for next term. Liverpool are currently four points off that mark with 13 games to go – it’ll be a challenge to finish in the top five, but certainly not a write-off at this stage.

That said, the Anfield hierarchy might view Slot’s position differently if we miss out on the Champions League for next season, especially having begun the campaign as domestic title holders and many people’s firm favourites to retain that crown.

It seems unlikely that the head coach will be fired before the end of May, but neither he nor the club can afford to fall much further off the pace domestically. Otherwise, some difficult discussions might start to materialise behind the scenes in L4.