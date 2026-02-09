Jeremy Jacquet injury deemed ‘serious’ as Rennes confirm major news on Monday

Image via @mattspiro on X

Less than a week after signing for Liverpool, Jeremy Jacquet is understood to have sustained a ‘serious’ injury which could necessitate an operation.

In the late hours of deadline day of the winter transfer window, the Merseyside club confirmed that they’d agreed a deal for the 20-year-old, who’ll remain with Rennes for the rest of this season before then moving to Anfield. Paul Joyce reported that the total package could amount to £60m.

However, the young centre-back was forced off with a shoulder injury midway through the second half of his team’s 3-1 defeat to Lens on Saturday and is now set for a lengthy period out of action.

Jacquet could require operation on shoulder injury

According to L’Equipe, Jacquet could now require surgery on the damage that he suffered at the weekend and could face a number of weeks on the sidelines.

His manager Habib Beye confirmed that the injury is ‘definitely quite serious’ (via Liverpool Echo), with the 48-year-old speaking after what turned out to be his final game in charge, with Rennes officially confirming on Monday that they’ve parted ways with the former Senegal international.

A report by L’Equipe claimed that the sacking came off the back of ‘tensions’ within the dressing room of the Ligue 1 club, with ‘a recent string of poor results’ also contributing towards the decision to pull the trigger.

Fingers crossed Jacquet will make a swift recovery

Depending on how long Jacquet will be sidelined with his shoulder injury, he mightn’t get much of a chance to play for whoever Beye’s eventual successor may be (if he does at all), though he’ll no doubt be desperate to end his time with Rennes on a high before he comes to Liverpool in the summer.

Even from afar, Reds fans would have been lamenting the news of the 20-year-old’s body blow and hoping that it isn’t a portent of things to come for him at Anfield. However, this is the first serious injury of his fledgling career, with only a couple of sporadic minor absences until now (Transfermarkt).

Arne Slot has had more than his fair share of problems in terms of defensive availability this season, with Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley both hit by long-term setbacks, Jeremie Frimpong having several issues since the summer and Joe Gomez also enduring a couple of spells out injured.

Hopefully by time he comes to Liverpool later this year, Jacquet will have his current body blow well behind him and will be able to hit the ground running for his new club.

In the meantime, we wish him a full and speedy recovery, and every success with any operation he might need to undergo.