‘I actually thought…’ – Wayne Rooney compliments Liverpool despite growing ‘pressure’ on Slot

Wayne Rooney has praised Liverpool’s performance on Sunday despite losing to Manchester City, but warned that the result heaps added ‘pressure’ on Arne Slot.

After a tepid first half from the home side, they came out with much greater purpose after the interval and had been good value for the lead given to them by Dominik Szoboszlai’s outrageous free kick.

Unfortunately, the Reds’ fatal tendency to concede costly late goals came back to haunt them again as a 1-0 advantage in the 83rd minute had turned into a 2-1 deficit by the 92nd, with the defeat leaving them five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League.

Rooney: Liverpool were ‘brilliant’ in the second half v Man City

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former Everton striker was impressed by Liverpool’s performance in the second half yesterday and feels that there have been matches this season in which Arne Slot’s side have ended up with less than they deserved.

The 40-year-old said: “The whole season really has been a concern for Liverpool, as obviously I’ve pointed out on here many times. I actually thought in the second half they were brilliant, and they have been good in certain games and not picked up the results.”

However, Rooney added that failure to qualify for the Champions League could potentially cost Slot his job at Anfield, stating: “I think it just brings a little bit more pressure on Arne Slot, I’d imagine. Now they’ve got a battle on to try and make a Champions League place. I think there’ll be pressure coming on Arne Slot.

“I don’t think they’ll change anything now, but in the summer it’ll be really interesting. Arne Slot’s job might depend on if he finishes in the Champions League places.”

Liverpool need points, not plaudits

There’s no escaping the cold, hard truth that Liverpool let a 1-0 lead turn into a 2-1 defeat and now face an uphill battle to finish in the top five of the Premier League in what’s been a dismal season.

However, Rooney is right in acknowledging the Reds’ efforts in the second half on Sunday. From the 46th minute onward, the home side had almost twice as many shots as Man City (12-7) and even had more possession than Pep Guardiola’s side (54%-46%), via Sofascore.

It ultimately came down to the visitors being more clinical with the chances that they created. For all the talk of refereeing decisions, we can only wonder how different the result may have been if Hugo Ekitike hadn’t missed with a free header in front of goal with the score at 0-0.

For the most part, the performance after half-time was of the standard that Liverpool need to replicate consistently for the remainder of the season, but the league table only rewards results. Far too often, the latter have not come for the reigning champions.

Rooney has (rather more eloquently) echoed Jamie O’Hara’s recent claims that Slot’s job could hinge on whether or not the Reds qualify for the Champions League next term, and that appears to be a widely-held consensus.

The Dutchman will always have our gratitude for what he achieved in his first 12 months in charge, and the hugely dignified manner in which he publicly handled Diogo Jota’s tragic death will forever be appreciated on Merseyside.

However, he knows full well that he can’t dine out on last year’s Premier League triumph forever, and Champions League qualification is simply non-negotiable for a club of Liverpool’s stature and resources.