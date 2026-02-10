Fabrizio Romano warns Liverpool face ‘big battle’ to sign ‘explosive’ Mac Allister heir

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano reports that Kees Smit continues to attract interest from Premier League clubs and Real Madrid.

Whilst Liverpool were not specifically mentioned in the Italian’s latest video update, recent reportage indicates that the Merseysiders are prepared to do battle to sign Smit this summer.

A separate claim from the Daily Star suggests that AZ Alkmaar value their 20-year-old prodigy at £52m – although a bidding war could seriously inflate this figure.

Premier League clubs and Real Madrid want Kees Smit

Romano confirmed that a ‘big battle’ is looming between La Liga outfits and the Premier League for the ‘explosive‘ Eredivisie starlet.

“The name I keep bringing to the table: Kees Smit, the AZ Alkmaar midfielder,” the transfer insider reported on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“[His agent] Jorge Mendes is in control of the situation. There is Real Madrid interest, there are Premier League top clubs interested, several top clubs. So, it’s going to be a big battle between Spanish and Premier League clubs.

“For Kees Smit and AZ Alkmaar, it’s going to be a huge summer. It’s not going to be easy to sign him. Something like €40m-45m [£34.8m-39.2m] is not enough, it’s not enough money.

“Get ready for Kees Smit, because he’s going to be a big part of conversations.”

As far as English top-flight interest is concerned, Arsenal and Manchester United are understood to likewise rival Liverpool’s admiration for Kees Smit.

Could Kees Smit replace Alexis Mac Allister?

Approaching the 2025/26 season, any suggestion that Liverpool would be prepared to sanction the departure of Alexis Mac Allister the following summer would have been rightly laughed off.

The Argentine World Cup winner was considered a key part of the midfield that helped drive the Reds to a first Premier League title since the 2019/20 campaign.

This term, things couldn’t be more different for the former Brighton man, whose ongoing poor form coincides with fresh links to admiring suitors Real Madrid.

With a contract set to expire in 2028, this coming summer transfer window represents Liverpool’s best opportunity to extract maximum value. That is, of course, if a sale is considered to be a stronger likelihood than the 27-year-old signing a contract extension.

What do the stats say about Smit?

Similar to his Liverpool counterpart, Kees Smit acts as a metronome for AZ Alkmaar, dictating tempo and contributing to build-up with short one-twos or lengthier line-breaking passes.

He’s not just merely a facilitator either; the young Dutchman possesses remarkable creativity, ranking in the 78th and 72nd percentiles for chances created and big chances created per 90, respectively.

His work rate is also potentially suited to life in the Premier League, with him registering 5.93 recoveries per 90 in the Dutch top-flight. Additionally, the footballer ranks in the 92nd percentile for possession won in the final third per 90.

Kees Smit stats at AZ Alkmaar (per 90) 0.19 xA 1.6 chances created 0.23 big chances created 1.03 successful dribbles 0.97 possession won in final third

* Kees Smit stats in the 2025/26 Eredivisie season (Fotmob)

There’s developmental work that evidently must take place, but interest from some of Europe’s top sides indicates many feel the midfielder is ready for the big leap that would entail moving to a bigger league.

If Alexis Mac Allister is destined for a summer exit, it’s fair to assume that Liverpool may feel inclined to invest a significant portion of their earnings into the battle for Smit’s signature.

