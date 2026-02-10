Report: Liverpool join transfer race for £55m metronome who’s earned Pirlo comparisons

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images for Lega Serie A)

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool have joined the race to sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Signed from AC Milan for £55m in 2023 (BBC Sport), the 25-year-old has been the subject of increased speculation over the past week after deadline day rumours of his agent offering him to Arsenal at the end of the January transfer window (talkSPORT).

Six months on from the Reds’ much-publicised (and ultimately successful) pursuit of Alexander Isak, it’s been claimed that Anfield chiefs could attempt to raid the Tyneside club once more.

Liverpool enter Tonali transfer race

On Monday, Fichajes reported that Liverpool have entered the race for Tonali, who’s also ‘coveted’ by the Gunners and Manchester City.

Arne Slot purportedly sees the Italy international as a ‘perfect fit for his dynamic, fast-paced, transition-oriented system’, and the Premier League champions would be able to meet the midfielder’s salary demands without disrupting their wage structure.

It’s claimed that the 25-year-old’s preference would be for a return to his homeland in search of ‘familiy stability’ – his first child was born last month – although the finances of a deal are expected to be out of reach for Serie A clubs.

How likely are Liverpool to sign ‘Pirlo-esque’ Tonali?

Tonali has stood out for his blend of athleticism and technique since joining Newcastle, and his manager Eddie Howe even proclaimed that the midfielder has stylistically ‘similar qualities’ to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo (BBC Sport).

Even from a deep-lying midfield role, the Magpies maestro has exerted a considerable creative influence – as per Fotmob, he ranks among the top 16% of positional peers in similar leagues for chances created per 90 minutes over the past year.

His qualities as a player are evident, although persuading the Tyneside club to part with him could be rather challenging for Liverpool. In recent months he signed a long-term contract at St James’ Park to 2030, and the tempestuous nature of how the Isak transfer saga played out could make the Geordies reluctant to sell him to the Reds.

Although the midfield is one of the strongest parts of Arne Slot’s current squad, there could be scope for a natural number 6 addition after Wataru Endo, who’s just turned 33 and is into the final 18 months of his deal at Anfield.

We’d take the initial reports of LFC’s interest in Tonali with a pinch of salt until such time that they’re corroborated by top-tier sources closer to Merseyside, but his situation at Newcastle could be worth keeping an eye on in the months ahead, especially if they fail to qualify for Europe.