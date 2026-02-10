Liverpool make their position clear on Jeremy Jacquet surgery as Arne Slot bemoans bad luck

Images via ScoutNation on YouTube and Kate McShane/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly been in contact with the representatives of Jeremy Jacquet to communicate their stance on the possibility of the French defender requiring surgery.

Just a few days after the Reds confirmed the signing of the 20-year-old, who’ll arrive at Anfield from Rennes in the summer, he was forced off with a shoulder injury during his team’s 3-1 defeat to Lens last weekend, and he’s now facing a lengthy spell out of action.

The centre-back is likely to require an operation on that body blow, which his then-manager Habib Beye (who was sacked on Monday) described as ‘serious’.

Liverpool keen for Jacquet to get swift surgery if required

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have directly contacted Jacquet’s camp to request that, if medical experts declare a need for surgery, it is carried out as soon as possible, with the Merseyside club ‘focused on a swift, decisive medical pathway to protect the player’s long-term development and to avoid prolonged uncertainty’.

The medical staff at both LFC and Rennes have been ‘liaising closely’ to share scans and reports, with Anfield chiefs determined to see the 20-year-old receive ‘the most appropriate treatment’ and then manage his rehabilitation under their supervision once he comes to England.

Arne Slot alluded to the centre-back’s injury in his press conference on Tuesday morning as, amid the absences of several current Reds defenders, he lamented (via Liverpool Echo): “Even if we sign a player and he’s not even playing for us, he gets injured.”

Liverpool’s faith in Jacquet underlined by surgery request

While it remains to be seen whether or not Jacquet will require an operation, Liverpool are clearly determined to see any prospective surgery carried out as a matter of urgency in order to maximise the chances of a full recovery by the time he comes to Merseyside in the summer.

Considering the glut of defensive injuries which have plagued the Reds this season, club staff will be desperately hoping that the 20-year-old’s debut campaign at Anfield isn’t curtailed in the same way that Giovanni Leoni’s was, with the Italian suffering a devastating ACL injury last September.

LFC’s desire for a quick operation also indicates that they’re keen to get the Frenchman integrated into the first-team squad as swiftly as possible, which is most understandable given the glowing testimonies from those who’ve watched him regularly in his homeland.

Commentator Matt Spiro has declared that Jacquet is ‘tailor-made for the Premier League’, while Julien Laurens believes that the youngster is already ‘on the verge’ of breaking into a star-studded France senior squad.

Liverpool’s faith in the Rennes starlet was demonstrated by their willingness to pay £55m (potentially rising to £60m) for a player who’s still in the infancy of his senior career.

If the 20-year-old is sent for surgery, fingers crossed that it all goes to plan and that he’ll arrive on Merseyside ready to make an immediate impact for the Reds!

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Sunderland press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: