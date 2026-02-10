‘Makes no sense’ – Chris Sutton can’t understand one thing about Liverpool fans currently

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton has claimed it ‘makes no sense’ that some Liverpool supporters have lost patience with Arne Slot despite the Reds’ struggles in the Premier League this season.

The champions were defeated 2-1 by Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday – a result which leaves the Merseysiders in sixth place and five points behind Manchester United in fourth.

Slot was an instant hit with Liverpool fans as he guided the club to their 20th league title in his debut campaign last season after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

The Dutchman has struggled to get the same sort of performances out of his side this time around however, and up next for the Reds is a visit to Sunderland who are yet to lose a home game this season.

“The Liverpool fans seem to have had enough of Arne Slot, which again makes no sense to me. Just because they aren’t going to win the title again doesn’t mean they aren’t building anything,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“It seems that making the Champions League places is like the title used to be now – as in, if you don’t make the Champions League then the manager has got to go. It drives me potty.

“I know Sunderland lost at Arsenal on Saturday but I still enjoyed their performance.

“That might sound odd because they were beaten 3-0 but I still thought the Black Cats were competitive, and they were really physical too. They matched Arsenal for long spells of the game.

“So, Liverpool will know what to expect when they try to become the first team to win at Stadium of Light this season, and this is going to be a very difficult game for them.

“Slot needs a positive result here, for Liverpool to keep in touch with the teams above them in the race for the top four. My only concern about Sunderland is whether they can bring that same physicality again, but I still don’t think Liverpool will win. 1-1.”

Nobody expected Slot to guide Liverpool to the title during his first season in charge and the Dutchman almost made things harder for himself by tasting such success.

Many of his key players, such as Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, have not looked like themselves so far during the current campaign and too many soft goals have been conceded.

It’s the nature of our performances and defeats which have been a concern. We’ve conceded numerous late goals in injury time which comes as a result of poor game management while the energy and tempo which we possessed in abundance last term appears to have been sucked out of the side.

Injuries have also been an issue for Slot and Co. and for the visit to the Stadium of Light tomorrow, the champions will still be without Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley while Dominik Szoboszlai will serve a one-match suspension following his late red card at the weekend.

Who will deputise at right back?

With our first three options at right back unavailable for tomorrow’s game, we’re expecting Curtis Jones to deputise in that position.

The Scouser has played in that role previously and will be eager for a spot in the starting XI for the first time since the draw with Burnley at Anfield on January 17.

Wataru Endo is another option for our Dutch head coach at full-back but we believe Jones will be ahead of the Japan international in the pecking order.

Joe Gomez, has also been deployed at right back on many occasions down the years, but Slot confirmed earlier today that the Englishman is facing a race against time to be involved in the north east.

Many will be wondering why Calvin Ramsay isn’t getting a sniff despite being named on the bench in recent weeks. Slot has made it clear that he doesn’t fancy the Scotsman.

In today’s press conference, the former Feyenoord head coach said: ‘I’ve chosen other players until now and that’s also what I’m going to do tomorrow.”

Sunderland aren’t here to just make up the numbers

Sunderland, who are playing the English top-flight for the first time since 2017, have won seven of their 12 home games this term and earned a point at Anfield back in December.

Granit Xhaka, who is currently sidelined through an ankle injury, has bossed the Black Cat’s midfield this season while Robin Roefs has been brilliant between the sticks (8 league clean sheets) and Dan Ballard has been a rock at the back.

A win for the hosts tomorrow would see them draw level on points with Liverpool which sums up how dismal a league campaign we’re having so far.

We’re expecting a proper test as we aim for just our second league win of 2026.