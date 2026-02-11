Alisson speaks out before crucial Stadium of Light test

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker has insisted Liverpool must move forward quickly as we prepare to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old has started 20 Premier League matches this season and spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the trip after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield.

It was a painful result, particularly given the late nature of the goals, and Alisson was honest about the frustration.

“It is a big disappointment because we understand that we deserved a better result, but there are things that happen on the pitch, that’s part of football,” the Brazil international said.

“Football is about moments as well, so in a few moments we allowed the opponent to have chances and at this level they are clinical, they are Man City, they are title contenders and they punish you when you don’t make everything right, when you don’t take maybe all the right decisions.”

Jamie Carragher questioned the goalkeeper’s decision-making around the late penalty incident, describing it as a moment you “cannot believe from players of that calibre”, and Alisson will know scrutiny follows big calls.

But the former Roma shot-stopper made it clear there is no time for self-pity.

“We are in a moment that we want to improve the performances as well. So yes, we are disappointed about the result but we have a game [on Wednesday].

“We don’t have time to be disappointed, we have to work hard and try to win the next game. That is the most important thing for us.”

Alisson aware of Sunderland challenge

Sunderland are the only Premier League side unbeaten at home this season and the reverse fixture at Anfield finished 1-1, underlining how difficult this will be.

Chris Sutton has already warned that this is “going to be a very difficult game” and even predicted a draw, pointing to Sunderland’s physicality and organisation.

Alisson echoed that view.

“They were a big challenge for us as well, playing at home, so we know it’s going to be a tough game. Every Premier League game is a tough game to play.

“It’s a really intense team, physical, but technically good, tactically well-organised. They defend really well, they got good results against big clubs as well.

“So, we go there knowing that we’re going to have to work hard if we want to get the three points.”

Alisson believes Liverpool are improving

Despite sitting sixth on 39 points, five behind fourth-placed Manchester United, results elsewhere have kept us within touching distance of the Champions League places.

Alisson believes there are underlying signs of progress.

“If you look to the little things of improvements, different details, I see improvement. I see that we are going in the right direction,” the Brazil international added.

His own numbers remain solid.

According to Sofascore, Alisson has kept six clean sheets in 20 league appearances this season, averaging 2.1 saves per game with a 63% save rate, while conceding 1.3 goals per match.

He has made 42 saves overall and averages 8.8 recoveries per game, highlighting his involvement beyond shot-stopping.

“We are not happy with the season we are having, but it’s a time to rebuild the team and it’s about the process,” he said.

“You have to respect the process… I see a lot of improvements. What we want is that those improvements at the end will bring us better results.”

For Liverpool, the message is simple – the disappointment of Sunday must stay at Anfield.

Tonight is about response.

