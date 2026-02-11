“Doesn’t look good” – Arne Slot issues Wataru Endo injury update every Liverpool fan was dreading

Images via Stu Forster/Getty Images and TNT Sports

Arne Slot fears that Wataru Endo suffered a serious injury in Liverpool’s win over Sunderland and expects the midfielder to be ruled out ‘for quite a long time’.

Pressed into action as an emergency right-back due to several other absences, the 33-year-old caught his foot in the turf when trying to clear a dangerous delivery into the penalty area and briefly tried to play on before conceding defeat.

The Japan international looked visibly distressed as he was stretched off the pitch, with the returning Joe Gomez coming on in his place.

Slot issues Endo injury update

Speaking to TNT Sports after the win on Wearside, Slot gave an update on Endo that every Liverpool fan was fearing, whilst praising the player’s determination to carry on despite clearly being hurt.

The Reds’ head coach said: “His injury doesn’t look good. I expect him to be out unfortunately for quite a long time.

“In the right full-back position we have a lot of problems, but what a mentality of him as well. He stayed on the pitch and defended one more set piece. That tells you all about the mentality of the team and him, and that’s why we won the game as well.”

So, so cruel on Endo

Having been handed his first Premier League start of the season on Wednesday night, it was gutting to see Endo being stretchered off in agony, and Slot’s initial assessment would suggest that we won’t see the 33-year-old in action for quite some time.

Deputising in an unfamiliar position, Liverpool’s number 3 put in a fine performance up against Sunderland winger Nilson Angulo. As per Sofascore, he won seven of his 12 duels and completed 19 of his 22 passes, along with making seven clearances and two tackles.

If the Reds didn’t have bad luck when it comes to right-backs this season, they’d have no luck at all. Conor Bradley will be out for another several months due to a serious injury, while Jeremie Frimpong and Gomez have already had multiple absences in the current campaign.

Thankfully the latter has now returned from his recent layoff, but losing Endo for what’ll likely be the long-term has diluted LFC’s enjoyment of a terrific result at the Stadium of Light.

A projected injury timeline for the Japanese midfielder is set to be communicated in the coming days. We can only hope for the best possible scenario from the nasty-looking ankle problem that he sustained on Wearside.