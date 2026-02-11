(Video) Curtis Jones produced a jaw-dropping moment of brilliance in huge Liverpool win

Images via Kate McShane/Getty Images and @LiverpoolZNE on X

Curtis Jones produced a sublime piece of skill in the closing minutes of Liverpool’s morale-boosting victory over Sunderland on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old had to be content with an appearance off the bench once again tonight, eventually being introduced in place of Cody Gakpo in the 75th minute with the Reds 1-0 to the good.

The Scouse midfielder had been the subject of intense transfer speculation a couple of weeks ago, but thankfully he’s remained at his boyhood club for the time being, even though he’d no doubt have been disappointed not to start on Wearside due to the injury issues in Arne Slot’s squad.

Jones produces sublime skill

As Liverpool sought to hold onto their narrow advantage at the Stadium of Light in the final few minutes, Jones took possession midway inside his team’s half of the pitch, facing towards Alisson Becker’s goalmouth.

The Reds’ number 17 was immediately closed down by Lutsharel Geertruida, but he produced an exquisite flick to get away from the Sunderland defender and release the ball for Ryan Gravenberch to get the away side up the pitch and away from danger.

How did Jones perform overall against Sunderland?

The 25-year-old may have felt like he had a point to prove to Slot upon being introduced for Gakpo, and in addition to that moment of magic, he came close to doubling Liverpool’s lead just before stoppage time with a shot which was deflected over the crossbar.

Although Jones wasn’t on the pitch for especially long, he made an impression while he was involved, as his statistics from Sofascore illustrate.

Accurate passes 17/17 (100% success) Duels won 3/5 Dribbles completed 1/1 Touches 27 Tackles won 1

Liverpool play for the third time in seven days when they host Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday night, and Slot might be inclined to make some changes to his line-up at the end of such a busy week for the Reds.

Could that see our number 17 included from the start against the Seagulls? He certainly did his chances of selection no harm with his cameo off the bench tonight.

You can view Jones’ piece of skill below, via @LiverpoolZNE on X: